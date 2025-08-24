Canadian Fintechs Raise $1.62 Billion in H1 2025

Key Points: Canadian fintechs raise $1.62 billion; digital assets lead funding.

KPMG’s Canadian Fintech Pulse report reveals $1.62 billion was raised by Canadian fintech companies in H1 2025, with digital asset and AI startups receiving the largest share of funding.

The investment trend highlights robust investor confidence in fintech amid economic challenges, driven by U.S. regulatory support and the rise of AI solutions in financial services.

Canadian Fintech Firms Garner $1.62 Billion in H1 2025

Canadian fintech firms raised a remarkable $1.62 billion in H1 2025, leading with digital asset and AI projects. This marks a significant shift towards emerging technologies, bolstered by stable economic factors.

The investment focus has moved towards more mature ventures involving blockchain and AI-powered solutions. Strong U.S. regulatory support further accelerates this trend, promising continued financial inflows. Heather Hitt, Fintech Analyst, KPMG, said, “AI-oriented fintechs will continue to draw considerable investment in the year ahead. The potential for agentic AI in the Canadian fintech landscape is going to be one of the most notable and exciting trends for investors to watch in the year ahead, with autonomous finance use cases—automated saving, budgeting, and investment—becoming increasingly viable.”

Ethereum Metrics and Digital Asset Market Perspective

Did you know? Despite a 2024 peak with $7.5 billion investments due to mega-deals, the 2025 funding environment showcases resilience amid global economic adjustments, maintaining steadiness in fintech and digital asset sectors.

As of August 24, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) holds a price of $4,802.46, with a market cap of $579.69 billion. ETH’s trading volume was $35.64 billion in the last 24 hours, down by 53.10%. Its circulating supply stands at 120.71 million coins, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:35 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu insights indicate a promising horizon for digital asset investments with the ongoing regulatory clarity and institutional support. These factors are expected to uphold blockchain innovation and drive technological advancements in the fintech space.