Canadian XRP ETF Hits Record AUM — Could Institutional Demand Push XRP Above $3.50?

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/11 16:14
A groundbreaking milestone has been achieved by a Canadian XRP ETF, reaching an unprecedented peak in assets under management. This remarkable surge prompts speculation on whether institutional interest might drive XRP's value beyond $3.50. The article delves into this development and examines which digital currencies are poised for growth in the burgeoning crypto market.

XRP on the Rise: Will It Continue to Climb?

Source: tradingview 

XRP is trading between $2.74 and $2.97. It's showing a notable climb over the past six months, rising over 27%. Buyers are eyeing the next key level at $3.07. If XRP breaks through, the next target could be around $3.30. This represents a potential gain of over 10% from its current position. While the short-term trend has been a little shaky, there’s hope for more upward movement. With momentum indicators looking steady, XRP enthusiasts are optimistic about its growth potential, though it faces a test against its current moving averages. Institutional inflows through the record-breaking Canadian ETF could provide the catalyst for a decisive breakout. If demand from large players continues to mount, the much-discussed $3.50 level may come into focus sooner than expected.

Conclusion

The recent surge in assets under management for the Canadian ETF suggests heightened institutional interest in XRP. This influx of investment might drive XRP's price beyond $3.50. Institutional demand often boosts market confidence and can lead to stronger price performance. The increasing interest underscores XRP's growing appeal to larger investors. If current trends persist, XRP's value could see significant gains, fueled by continued adoption and investment.

 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

