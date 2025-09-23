Canary Capital formalized its HBAR ETF fee structure at 1.95%, positioning it as one of the priciest crypto ETFs while HBAR trading volume surged 152% despite price declines. The post Canary Capital Confirms HBAR Spot ETF Fee as Approval Odds Hit 90% appeared first on Coinspeaker.Canary Capital formalized its HBAR ETF fee structure at 1.95%, positioning it as one of the priciest crypto ETFs while HBAR trading volume surged 152% despite price declines. The post Canary Capital Confirms HBAR Spot ETF Fee as Approval Odds Hit 90% appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Canary Capital Confirms HBAR Spot ETF Fee as Approval Odds Hit 90%

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/09/23 04:10
1
1$0.009309-11.46%
Hedera
HBAR$0.22132-5.97%

Asset manager Canary Capital filed an amendment to its S-1 registration for the Canary Spot ETF on Monday, Sept. 22,  formalizing the fee structure for its proposed product.

According to the latest SEC filing, Canary Capital is set to charge investors in its HBAR ETF a 1.95% management fee, placing it among the most expensive crypto-based exchange-traded funds on the market.

Canary Capital Spot ETF Filing Amendment | Source: SEC.Gov, Sept. 22, 2025

Canary Capital Spot ETF Filing Amendment, Sept. 22, 2025 | Source: SEC.Gov

The fee highlights the growing costs for investors seeking diversified access to altcoin markets. For comparison, Canary’s spot Litecoin ETF filing disclosed fees of just 0.95%, while management costs for actively-traded Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have historically ranged between 0.2% and 2%.

By targeting the higher-end pricing, Canary appears confident in the projected demand for the regulated Hedera HBAR $0.22 24h volatility: 6.9% Market cap: $9.30 B Vol. 24h: $351.93 M derivative product.

HBAR is the native asset of the Hedera network, a layer-1 network widely used for building decentralized applications and enterprise-focused blockchain solutions. Canary Capital’s HBAR ETF would directly track HBAR’s market price, giving investors access without the operational risks of holding and storing the token.

HBAR Amendment Enhances Altcoin ETF Approval Odds

Despite the progress in filings, HBAR’s near-term market performance reflected broader market weakness.

At press time Monday, HBAR traded at $0.22, down 7% on the day. The decline mirrored sharp losses in other major cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin and Ethereum also retreating under bearish pressure.

Hedera (HBAR) trading volume rises 152% as prices dipped 7% to $0.21 on Sept. 22, 2025 | Coinmarketcap

Yet, Coinmarketcap data shows Hedera’s 24-hour trading volume climbed 152% to $438 million despite the price decline, suggesting sustained investor interest amid the ETF filing developments.

This resilience reflects the anchoring effect of growing ETF approval expectations, which have increasingly formed a buffer for top altcoins with ETF filings currently under the SEC’s review, including XRP, Solana, Avalanche, and HBAR.

Notably, Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart reiterated in June that the probability of approval for altcoin spot ETFs stands at 90%, citing positive shifts in US regulatory stance over the past year since the previous Gary Gensler-led SEC regime exited.

For HBAR investors, the latest amendment could be interpreted as edging closer to approval requirements. The 1.95% fee offer also poses a market challenge.

However, HBAR’s short-term price rebound prospects from the $0.21 support still hinge heavily on macro market sentiment, as negative headwinds saw all of the top 5 ranked cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin BTC $112 632 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $2.24 T Vol. 24h: $67.70 B , Ethereum ETH $4 177 24h volatility: 6.9% Market cap: $503.85 B Vol. 24h: $52.84 B and Solana SOL $219.5 24h volatility: 7.7% Market cap: $119.14 B Vol. 24h: $12.12 B , trading in the red at press time.

next

The post Canary Capital Confirms HBAR Spot ETF Fee as Approval Odds Hit 90% appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23697-10.84%
XRP
XRP$2.8445-4.71%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000337-6.33%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Partager
Morning Update — 19.09.2025

Morning Update — 19.09.2025

🌅 Morning Update — 19.09.2025 📈 U.S. equities soared yesterday: the S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, and Russell 2000 all closed at record highs — a rare event seen only 25 times this&nbsp;century! 💻 Tech stocks led the rally, with Nvidia and Intel in the spotlight. Intel skyrocketed 🚀 +23%, while the Nasdaq 100 gained +1.1%. The small-cap Russell 2000 jumped&nbsp;+2.5%. 📦 FedEx shares climbed +5% after earnings, boosting sentiment in the logistics sector. 💵 U.S. Treasury yields eased after data showed new jobless claims fell by the most in nearly 4 years, reducing labour market&nbsp;worries. 🌍 Today, investors will digest macro data from the 🇬🇧 UK and 🇩🇪 Germany, but the main focus will be the scheduled call 📞 between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at 13:00 GMT. Volatility may also rise due to “triple witching” — the quarterly expiry of futures and&nbsp;options. ✨ Stay alert — opportunities move as fast as the&nbsp;markets! 👉 Trade smart with&nbsp;NordFX! 🌅 Morning Update — 19.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Partager
Medium2025/09/19 15:56
Partager
'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Grayscale is launching a "combo" multi-token ETF that offers exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and other tokens
Bitcoin
BTC$112,621.66-2.49%
XRP
XRP$2.8445-4.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01201-10.10%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 13:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Morning Update — 19.09.2025

'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025