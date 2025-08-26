Canary Capital files 'American-Made' crypto ETF amid SEC delays

Canary Capital has filed for a US-only crypto ETF, aiming to track an index of American-rooted digital assets as the SEC weighs other fund applications.

US digital asset investment firm Canary Capital Group has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch the Canary American-Made Crypto ETF (MRCA).

According to a Friday filing, the proposed fund would track an index of cryptocurrencies created, mined or primarily operated in the United States, with shares slated to trade on Cboe BZX under the ticker MRCA. The trust also plans to stake its proof-of-stake holdings through third-party providers, adding rewards to its net asset value.

The Made-in-America Blockchain Index will admit only assets that meet strict criteria set by an oversight committee. Tokens must be eligible for custody with a regulated US trust or bank, maintain minimum liquidity, and trade on multiple established venues.

