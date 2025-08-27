Canary Capital files first S-1 application for TRUMP memecoin ETF under 1933 Act

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 03:34
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.487+4.60%
SUI
SUI$3.4619+3.83%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003047-1.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.1236+4.65%
XRP
XRP$3.0262+5.82%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03988+5.39%

Canary Capital filed the first S-1 registration statement for a TRUMP memecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the SEC on Aug. 26.

The “Canary Trump Coin ETF” filing marks a departure from earlier mutual fund approaches, utilizing Form S-1 under the 1933 Securities Act rather than the N-1A investment company registration form used by competitors Tuttle Capital and Rex Osprey.

Form S-1 registration statements enable corporations to register ETFs that track the spot prices of underlying assets, whereas N-1A forms apply to investment companies establishing mutual funds.

The distinction positions Canary’s product as a traditional ETF structure rather than an investment company vehicle. The corporate registration framework enables traditional ETF mechanics while ensuring regulatory compliance with established securities laws.

Rex Osprey filed initial N-1A statements for a TRUMP ETF in January, followed by Tuttle Capital’s proposals for leveraged funds featuring multiple memecoins, including TRUMP and MELANIA tokens. Tuttle amended its applications in July, targeting a potential launch date on July 16.

Latest ETF move

Canary incorporated the “Canary Trump Coin ETF” entity in Delaware on Aug. 13, according to state records, signaling preparation for the formal SEC filing two weeks later.

The Delaware incorporation typically precedes the launch of ETFs, demonstrating institutional commitment to the product structure.

The TRUMP coin ETF filing marks the latest move in Canary Capital’s broader crypto ETF strategy.

The firm submitted plans for a Canary American-Made Crypto ETF on Aug. 25, targeting digital assets with domestic ties.

The proposed fund tracks the Made-in-America Blockchain Index, focusing on cryptocurrencies developed in the US, tokens minted domestically, and networks with US-based operations.

CoinGecko estimates that US-origin crypto assets represent a market value exceeding $520 billion, including projects such as XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Stellar, Avalanche, Hedera, and Sui.

The American-Made ETF aims to generate additional income through network validation processes, including staking and transaction verification.

Mentioned in this article
Posted In: Avalanche, Cardano, Chainlink, Solana, Stellar, Sui, XRP, US, Crypto, ETF, Featured, Memecoins, Regulation
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/canary-capital-files-first-s-1-application-for-trump-memecoin-etf-under-1933-act/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Discover the 7 best crypto sportsbooks with BTC and TON support, no KYC, fast payouts, and full football market coverage in 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,246.86+0.94%
TONCOIN
TON$3.164+1.57%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 03:44
Partager
Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on  American-made crypto projects.  This filing came just […]
U
U$0.0114-8.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.475+4.26%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03635+1.25%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:48
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Last week, the primary market regained its popularity, with five projects with financing scales of more than 10 million US dollars disclosed. Among them, the cryptocurrency insurance company Meanwhile completed a US$40 million Series A financing round jointly led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures.
B
B$0.56887+2.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10199+2.89%
RWAX
APP$0.002911+0.86%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 10:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand