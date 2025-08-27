Canary Capital Files for a Spot TRUMP Meme Coin ETF

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:07
NEAR
NEAR$2.511+4.97%
U
U$0.01161-2.19%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005124+1.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.406+2.93%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.43+13.63%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003317-6.24%
  • Canary Capital seeks ETF approval, spotlighting politics-driven crypto speculation
  • $TRUMP token trades near $8.32 with resistance at $8.45 and support at $8.10
  • Technical signals show cautious sentiment as volume dips and RSI steadies near 45

Canary Capital has taken a bold step into the controversial world of political meme coins, filing for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to the Trump meme coin ($TRUMP). 

The move highlights the growing appetite for unconventional crypto products, especially those driven by cultural narratives rather than underlying technology. If regulators give the green light, the ETF could soon provide investors with a regulated avenue to gain exposure to the volatile token.

What Is the TRUMP Token and Why Is It Controversial?

The $TRUMP token debuted just before President Trump’s inauguration in January and quickly spread across online communities. Social media fueled its early rise, while major exchanges rushed to list it far quicker than other meme coins. 

Its direct connection to a sitting president has sparked intense debate, with critics pointing to potential conflicts of interest. The White House has dismissed these claims, insisting that the President’s assets are held in family-managed trusts. Still, Canary Capital sees a clear opportunity to package this internet-driven hype into a structured financial product.

Related: Canary Tests SEC: Files First Spot TRX ETF Proposal with Staking

Significantly, the filing came only a day after the company proposed another ETF focused on U.S.-minted crypto tokens. This shows Canary’s strategy of capitalizing on politically charged or national identity-driven narratives in digital assets.

What Is Canary Capital’s Broader ETF Strategy?

The TRUMP ETF filing is part of a much larger and aggressive strategy from Canary Capital. 

Related: Litecoin ETF From Canary Capital Gets Listed on DTCC: LTC Price Impact Analyzed

The filing came only a day after the company proposed another ETF focused on U.S.-minted crypto tokens, showing the firm is focused on capitalizing on politically charged and national identity-driven assets.

How Is the TRUMP Coin Price Reacting?

At press time, $TRUMP was trading near $8.32, marking a 1.19% daily decline. The coin faced resistance around $8.40 to $8.45, where repeated rejections occurred during intraday trading. A stronger barrier sits near $8.78, the opening level. 

On the downside, support remains at $8.20, followed by $8.10, the session low. Breaking below that level could expose the psychological $8.00 mark.

Trading volume fell 4.62% to $462 million, hinting at weakening momentum. The coin carries a market cap of $1.66 billion with a fully diluted value exceeding $8 billion, underscoring dilution risks if more tokens unlock. 

Technical indicators reflect cautious sentiment. The MACD shows lingering bearish pressure but narrowing gaps suggest potential stabilization. Meanwhile, the RSI hovers near 45, indicating neither extreme buying nor selling conditions.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/canarys-etf-news-fails-to-break-trump-coin-past-8-45-resistance/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31083+5.38%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.038-12.60%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00003463-1.00%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Partager
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10151+1.64%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.14+1.42%
HAI
HAI$0.00983-1.64%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager
Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, a large-scale alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launches from Iran. Witnesses said that multiple explosions were heard in
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606+2.02%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 12:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark