Canary Capital Files for American-Made Crypto ETF

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/25 21:38
U
U$0,0123-8,88%
CreatorBid
BID$0,10291-4,77%
Solana
SOL$197,1-4,92%
Wink
LIKE$0,012116-3,61%
Chainlink
LINK$24,53-4,36%

TLDR

  • Canary files SEC bid for MRCA, a U.S.-centric spot crypto ETF on Cboe BZX.
  • New MRCA ETF targets American-made crypto like UNI, LINK, and SOL.
  • Spot-based MRCA ETF to bring U.S.-backed blockchain exposure to investors.
  • Canary’s MRCA fund focuses on homegrown crypto with staking rewards.
  • Uniswap, Chainlink, Solana anchor America-first crypto ETF filing.

Canary Capital has filed for SEC approval to launch the Canary American-Made Crypto ETF. This American-Made Crypto ETF seeks to track the Made-in-America Blockchain Index, offering exposure to U.S.-based digital assets. The ETF, once approved, will trade under the ticker “MRCA” on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

This filing represents a significant move toward U.S.-centric cryptocurrency investments. The American-Made Crypto ETF focuses exclusively on coins created, mined, or operated primarily in the United States. It aims to meet growing demand for regulated access to domestic blockchain projects.

This American-Made Crypto ETF holds spot assets, not futures or synthetic instruments. Investors can gain exposure through standard brokerage platforms without handling wallets or private keys. The fund will seek staking returns by participating in transaction validation on the underlying blockchain networks.

Uniswap (UNI) Anchors the Index

Uniswap (UNI) is one of the leading tokens in the American-Made Crypto ETF portfolio. Developed in the U.S., Uniswap enables decentralized trading without relying on traditional order books. Its inclusion aligns with the ETF’s theme of backing homegrown innovation.

The token supports a major decentralized finance (DeFi) platform used extensively across U.S.-based networks. Its liquidity pools and on-chain governance mechanisms have contributed to its national blockchain relevance. UNI plays a central role in showcasing American technological leadership in DeFi.

The American-Made Crypto ETF uses UNI to exemplify compliant, transparent, and decentralized U.S. blockchain activity. This supports the ETF’s focus on local operations and traceable, real-world utility. Its use case enhances the ETF’s objective to reflect both regulatory clarity and technological maturity.

Chainlink (LINK) Strengthens Domestic Data Integrity

Chainlink (LINK) is also prominently featured in the American-Made Crypto ETF’s proposed structure. LINK’s decentralized oracles enable secure data transmission between smart contracts and real-world sources. This makes it vital for the integrity of American blockchain ecosystems.

Founded by a U.S.-based team, Chainlink has established infrastructure across major American cloud platforms and institutions. It supports finance, insurance, and government applications that rely on accurate off-chain data. Its operational base in the U.S. aligns well with the ETF’s domestic focus.

The ETF’s reliance on LINK showcases a commitment to scalable and secure blockchain data architecture. Furthermore, LINK’s functionality supports smart contract execution across various regulated industries, making it an ideal fit for a U.S.-focused, regulation-friendly fund.

Solana (SOL) Brings High-Speed American Innovation

Solana (SOL) rounds out the American-Made Crypto ETF’s key constituents with its high-speed transaction network. Developed by a U.S. team, Solana focuses on scalability, low fees, and real-time processing. Its infrastructure enables rapid application development and decentralized deployment.

SOL’s architecture supports thousands of transactions per second with minimal latency, which benefits commercial and institutional blockchain use cases. The blockchain is increasingly powering U.S.-based DeFi, gaming, and payment platforms. Its rapid growth aligns with broader trends in domestic tech innovation.

The American-Made Crypto ETF taps into a forward-looking asset backed by American engineering. The coin’s performance could support long-term growth and enhance the fund’s staking capabilities. Therefore, its presence underlines the ETF’s goal of future-proofing domestic digital asset access.

 

The post Canary Capital Files for American-Made Crypto ETF appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

8lends, a decentralized crowdlending platform, has announced the launch of its retrodrop campaign alongside the rollout of its deflationary native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01324-3,84%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/25 20:57
Partager
DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

With the booming growth of XRP, DOT Miners has emerged to help investors convert XRP into a daily income. With the rapid development of XRP and its expanding application scenarios, more and more investors are interested in how to convert their token holdings into long-term, stable returns. Against this backdrop, DOT Miners, a leading global cloud mining service provider, has officially launched the new XRP Auto-Mining App, providing users with a convenient and efficient way to increase the value of their digital assets. This app is designed specifically for cryptocurrency investors, especially XRP holders. Users don’t need to configure complex mining machines or possess specialized technical skills. With a single click, their XRP can automatically mine. How Can You Achieve Income With DOT Miners? Start your digital mining journey in just a few simple steps: Register an account: Register in just seconds and receive a $15 mining starter bonus. Experience real returns without any pre-deposit required. Choose a matching income plan: The platform offers a variety of flexible contract options tailored to different users’ capital and return expectations. Automatic daily income settlement: The system settles mining income daily. Users can log in to the backend to view details at any time. Upon contract maturity, the principal is fully returned, saving time and providing peace of mind. Six Reasons to Choose DOT Miners: 1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All operations comply with local financial regulatory policies. Contract information is clear and transparent, ensuring full traceability of fund flows. 2. Easy to use, no equipment required No need to purchase mining rigs or technical knowledge required; just a few clicks on your phone or computer will allow you to easily start your dedicated mining process. 3. Powered by green energy, stable and environmentally friendly The platform’s data centers are located in Northern Europe and Africa, powered by 100% renewable energy. This not only ensures stable operation but also demonstrates environmental responsibility. 4. Supports multiple cryptocurrencies Whether you hold major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC, or SOL, the platform supports seamless deposits and earnings management. 5. Backed by industry giants, ensuring strength Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of crypto mining rigs, provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening its technical and supply chain security. 6. Multi-layered security measures ensure asset safety The entire site utilizes Cloudflare security, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multi-factor authentication to protect user funds from login to withdrawal. Invite and Receive Rewards: Open Your Social Income Channel For every friend you invite who successfully registers and invests, you’ll receive a lifetime commission of 4.5% of their investment. With unlimited members and real-time deposits, you can build your own “digital asset network.” About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for users worldwide. Focused on BTC mining and blockchain infrastructure expansion, the platform currently covers over 100 countries and regions, serving over 5 million users. With technical support and investment from Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and maintains rigorous risk management, but also actively implements financial inclusion and education programs globally, helping more people connect with the future of blockchain and the digital economy. Want to learn more? Visit: www.dotminers.com
XRP
XRP$2,9707-2,06%
Polkadot
DOT$3,911-4,11%
RWAX
APP$0,002985-14,56%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/08/25 21:30
Partager
Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Bloomberg, the prediction market platform Kalshi recently hired John Wang, a crypto founder turned KOL, as head of crypto business to deepen its layout in the digital asset field. Before joining Kalshi, Wang provided consulting services to crypto startups and wrote cryptocurrency and finance-related content on the social media platform X. Wang said that he dropped out of the University of Pennsylvania and founded Armor Labs, which was later acquired by another company. Wang also said: "Today, all large fintech companies regard cryptocurrency strategy as a core component of their corporate mission. As far as Kalshi's cryptocurrency plan is concerned, we have prepared a number of different initiatives. One of my main tasks in the early stage is to create more trading markets that resonate with the cryptocurrency culture and keep up with market dynamics, directly attracting Twitter users in the cryptocurrency field."
Moonveil
MORE$0,0987-2,59%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0,01669+2,32%
Core DAO
CORE$0,4596-4,40%
Partager
PANews2025/08/25 21:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

New scam service Vanilla Drainer bilked over $5 million in three weeks

How to Build $8,000 a Day in Crypto with XRP Cloud Mining