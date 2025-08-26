Canary Capital files for “Made in America” crypto ETF

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/26 01:32

Canary Capital, one of the more prolific ETF issuers, is launching a fund focused on U.S.-based crypto projects.

Summary
  • Canary Capital filed for an ETF focusing on U.S.-based crypto projects
  • The ETF will include tokens such as Uniswap, Solana, and Chainlink
  • Earlier, Canary Capital filed for a Trump Coin ETF.

The investment space is becoming more intertwined with politics and culture. On Monday, August 22, Canary Capital filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an “American-Made Crypto ETF.”

The ETF will focus on projects that have significant ties to the U.S. market. This includes those that are developed, mined, or operated primarily in the U.S. This includes projects such as Uniswap (UNI), Chainlink (LINK), Solana (SOL), and Injective (INJ).

For eligible proof-of-stake tokens, the ETF will participate in staking to boost its returns. These will either be distributed to shareholders or reinvested. What is more, the fund will only hold underlying tokens and not derivatives or futures.

The filing also makes it clear that the fund is high-risk. This is because altcoins on the index have lower liquidity than major crypto assets. What is more, there is still some underlying regulatory uncertainty when it comes to altcoins in the U.S. Moreover, a sole focus on U.S. ETFs reduces diversification.

Canary Capital makes a case for American altcoins

In its filing, Canary Capital argues that U.S.-based altcoins are more likely to succeed than those in other regions. This is likely due to the recent U.S. pro-crypto turn among U.S. regulators and legislators, after Donald Trump’s election victory.

Notably, Canary Capital argues that projects with strong ties to the U.S. will likely be in dialogue with regulators. This makes them less likely to run into legal troubles. What is more, the filing comes shortly after Canary Capital officially registered the “Canary Trump Coin ETF” entity in Delaware on August 13.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
Bitcoin
BTC$111,357.25-1.77%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0581-9.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:36
Partager
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
FUNToken
FUN$0.009122-3.71%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002804-9.22%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002667+50.42%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:53
Partager
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01277-8.06%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1174-8.49%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0581-9.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Traders Spot the Next Dogecoin: Layer Brett Poised for Kickstart Massive Meme Coin Mania

DIN Blockchain Partners with DataVLT to Power AI Agents, DAI-Apps with Data Analytics Capabilities