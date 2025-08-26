Canary Capital Wants First U.S.-Only Crypto ETF – Here’s What It Means

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/26 04:57
U
U$0.013-7.14%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%

On August 25, Canary Capital submitted an application to the SEC for a spot product dubbed the Canary American-Made Crypto ETF. Unlike most funds, this one would exclusively hold tokens with strong ties to the United States — from projects built domestically to assets largely mined, minted, or operated within the country.

The ETF would track the Made-in-America Blockchain Index, a benchmark aggregating qualifying tokens. According to the filing, the trust would also generate income through staking or transaction validation, in addition to mirroring index performance.

While no specific coins were listed, market data points to potential candidates. CoinGecko estimates U.S.-origin digital assets collectively carry a market value above $520 billion, with names like XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Stellar, Avalanche, Hedera, and Sui often mentioned in that bucket.

READ MORE:

From $2.98 Peak to $0.36: Pi Coin’s Market Rollercoaster and What’s Next in 2026

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted that the filing reflects the growing creativity among fund issuers. “Get ready for ETFs to try every combination imaginable,” he commented.

Grayscale Turns to Avalanche

The Canary proposal arrives just as Grayscale seeks approval for another altcoin-focused product. The asset manager has filed to convert its existing Avalanche Fund into a Nasdaq-listed trust under the name Grayscale Avalanche Trust ETF.

If approved, the vehicle would offer investors exposure to Avalanche’s AVAX token without requiring direct custody. Coinbase has been tapped to serve both as custodian and prime broker, managing issuances and redemptions. Like the Canary product, the Avalanche trust may also stake its holdings to generate additional yield.

ETF Pipeline Filling Fast

These filings come during one of the busiest seasons yet for crypto ETF applications. Beyond bitcoin and ether, issuers are lining up products tied to a variety of altcoins, with proposals for Solana and XRP ETFs expected to face decisions later this year.

The growing roster illustrates the scramble to capture institutional demand for digital assets — and how issuers are experimenting with every possible angle to win investor interest.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Canary Capital Wants First U.S.-Only Crypto ETF – Here’s What It Means appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

The search for the best crypto to buy now is intensifying as the market steadies ahead of September. Bitcoin has kept its ground, but traders are increasingly shifting focus to altcoins that could deliver bigger gains. Among the projects drawing strong attention are Cardano (ADA), Pi Network Coin (PI), Hedera (HBAR), and the meme-powered yet […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02602-6.57%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5135-8.84%
Pi Network
PI$0.33715-3.07%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 04:56
Partager
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

The cyberattack on Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex has gone from bad to worse, as hackers deliver yet another major blow. Gonjeshke Darande, the hacker group behind the breach on the Nobitex exchange, took to Twitter on Thursday to leak what…
Major
MAJOR$0.15507-7.09%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000828-7.48%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:08
Partager
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004973-3.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.165-5.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01268-7.84%
Partager
PANews2025/04/10 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase