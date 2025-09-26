Canary Capital has updated its SEC filing for a spot Solana ETF, adding a plan to stake the fund's SOL holdings with Marinade Finance. The post Canary Pushes for Spot Solana ETF, Includes Marinade Staking in New Filing appeared first on Coinspeaker.Canary Capital has updated its SEC filing for a spot Solana ETF, adding a plan to stake the fund's SOL holdings with Marinade Finance. The post Canary Pushes for Spot Solana ETF, Includes Marinade Staking in New Filing appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Canary Pushes for Spot Solana ETF, Includes Marinade Staking in New Filing

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/09/26 21:53
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Solana
SOL$197.31-2.01%

Canary Capital Group is moving forward with its plans for a spot Solana SOL $194.4 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $105.74 B Vol. 24h: $11.24 B exchange-traded fund (ETF), submitting a key update to its proposal.

An amended S-1 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Sept. 26 reveals a new name for the product, the so-called “Canary Marinade Solana ETF,” and a novel strategy to generate extra yield for investors.

According to the official SEC filing, the fund’s primary objective is to track the price of Solana, allowing investors to gain exposure through traditional brokerage accounts.

Canary Capital Group, which is also pursuing spot ETFs for HBAR HBAR $0.21 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $8.84 B Vol. 24h: $269.66 M and Litecoin LTC $102.8 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $7.84 B Vol. 24h: $538.72 M , is sponsoring the fund, with BitGo Trust Company serving as custodian.

A new model: integrating staking for yield

The most notable part of the updated filing is the fund’s secondary objective: to earn additional SOL by staking. This strategy of leveraging Solana’s native yield is gaining traction, with a Nasdaq-listed firm recently creating a $500 million Solana treasury for that purpose.

This means the ETF will not just hold SOL but actively use it to earn network rewards.

To achieve this, the fund will partner with Marinade Finance, named in the filing as the exclusive staking provider.

The document clarifies that the custodian, BitGo, will stake the assets using Marinade’s MNDE $0.12 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $67.50 M Vol. 24h: $3.26 M protocol while maintaining full control of the private keys associated with the staked SOL.

For investors, the primary benefit of this model is the potential for enhanced returns. The strong demand for such products is already clear, with another staking ETF nearing $300M in assets under management.

This move comes as anticipation for a Solana ETF grows, especially after several proposed funds were recently added to the DTCC website.

While the staking model offers a competitive edge, the filing acknowledges new risks. The document notes that although the Solana network does not currently use “slashing” penalties, there is no guarantee they won’t be implemented in the future.

The fund must also manage liquidity risks associated with staking lock-up periods.

next

The post Canary Pushes for Spot Solana ETF, Includes Marinade Staking in New Filing appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

U.S. lawmakers recently advanced the CLARITY Act, described by Grayscale as the first broad market structure framework for crypto. Combined […] The post Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.010456-2.03%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03203-0.92%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:20
Partager
BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Investors are carefully tracking the Litecoin (LTC) price prediction, the latest Cardano (ADA) news, and the ongoing search for the […] The post BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.11999-6.81%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.82%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:00
Partager
Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

In early September, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law No. 10225-d, which is supposed to regulate the taxation of virtual assets. Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, called the document “a huge step towards legalizing crypto,” but stressed that the text would require […] Сообщение Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
DAR Open Network
D$0.02985-1.02%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0229-1.61%
Partager
Incrypted2025/09/26 22:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

$10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs

Consensys CEO hints at imminent MetaMask token launch