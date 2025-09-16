Canary sets 0.95% fee for spot Litecoin ETF

Key Takeaways

The fee structure was revealed in regulatory filings as the asset management firm seeks approval for the digital asset ETF. The 0.95% annual expense ratio would apply to investors in the fund if it receives regulatory clearance.

Canary Capital joins other firms pursuing approval for spot crypto ETFs beyond Bitcoin, with Litecoin representing one of the digital assets being considered for ETF structures. The proposed fund would provide direct exposure to Litecoin’s price movements through regulated investment vehicles.