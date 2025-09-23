The post Canary unveils 1.95% fee for spot HBAR ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Canary Capital revealed a 1.95% management fee for its proposed spot HBAR ETF. The ETF would give investors direct exposure to Hedera’s HBAR token without requiring them to own the asset. Canary Capital, an asset management firm focused on crypto investments, unveiled a 1.95% management fee for its proposed spot HBAR exchange-traded fund today. The fee structure covers HBAR, the native token of the Hedera network, a distributed ledger platform used for decentralized applications. The spot ETF would directly track HBAR’s current market price, allowing investors to gain exposure without holding the digital asset. The 1.95% fee positions Canary’s offering at the higher end of the crypto ETF spectrum. Canary’s spot Litecoin ETF proposal disclosed fees around 0.95%, while management fees for crypto ETFs have historically ranged from 0.2% to 2%. Spot crypto ETFs require approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, with recent filings indicating growing regulatory interest in expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to other digital assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/canary-unveils-1-95-percent-fee-hbar-etf/The post Canary unveils 1.95% fee for spot HBAR ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Canary Capital revealed a 1.95% management fee for its proposed spot HBAR ETF. The ETF would give investors direct exposure to Hedera’s HBAR token without requiring them to own the asset. Canary Capital, an asset management firm focused on crypto investments, unveiled a 1.95% management fee for its proposed spot HBAR exchange-traded fund today. The fee structure covers HBAR, the native token of the Hedera network, a distributed ledger platform used for decentralized applications. The spot ETF would directly track HBAR’s current market price, allowing investors to gain exposure without holding the digital asset. The 1.95% fee positions Canary’s offering at the higher end of the crypto ETF spectrum. Canary’s spot Litecoin ETF proposal disclosed fees around 0.95%, while management fees for crypto ETFs have historically ranged from 0.2% to 2%. Spot crypto ETFs require approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, with recent filings indicating growing regulatory interest in expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to other digital assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/canary-unveils-1-95-percent-fee-hbar-etf/

Canary unveils 1.95% fee for spot HBAR ETF

2025/09/23 04:47
Key Takeaways

  • Canary Capital revealed a 1.95% management fee for its proposed spot HBAR ETF.
  • The ETF would give investors direct exposure to Hedera’s HBAR token without requiring them to own the asset.

Canary Capital, an asset management firm focused on crypto investments, unveiled a 1.95% management fee for its proposed spot HBAR exchange-traded fund today.

The fee structure covers HBAR, the native token of the Hedera network, a distributed ledger platform used for decentralized applications. The spot ETF would directly track HBAR’s current market price, allowing investors to gain exposure without holding the digital asset.

The 1.95% fee positions Canary’s offering at the higher end of the crypto ETF spectrum. Canary’s spot Litecoin ETF proposal disclosed fees around 0.95%, while management fees for crypto ETFs have historically ranged from 0.2% to 2%.

Spot crypto ETFs require approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, with recent filings indicating growing regulatory interest in expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to other digital assets.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/canary-unveils-1-95-percent-fee-hbar-etf/

