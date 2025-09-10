Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Full Boxing Fight Card Odds

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford pose for a photo after facing off during Netflix’s Canelo vs Crawford Faceoff at The Fountains of Bellagio on September 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line on Saturday, September 13, in Las Vegas when he meets the undefeated Terence Crawford in a highly anticipated matchup. The Alvarez vs. Crawford bout takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. On the line are Alvarez’s long list of super middleweight titles: IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring. Crawford, who holds the WBA and interim WBO super welterweight titles, moves up to 168 pounds to face Alvarez in Vegas. We look at the betting odds for the Alvarez vs. Crawford boxing fight card, which streams on Netflix.

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Full Fight Card Betting Odds

Undisputed super middleweight championship: Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2) (-183) vs. Terence Crawford (41-0-0) (+160), 12 rounds

Super welterweight: Callum Walsh (14-0-0) (-320) vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0-0) (+240), 10 rounds

Super middleweight: Christian Mbilli (29-0-0) (-180) vs. Lester Martinez (19-0-0) (+150), 12 rounds

Super featherweight: Mohammed Alakel (5-0-0) (TBA) vs. Travis Kent Crawford (7-4-0) (TBA) , 10 rounds

Middleweight: Serhii Bohachuk (26-2-0) (-500) vs. Brandon Adams (25-4-0) (+350), 10 rounds

Heavyweight: Ivan Dychko (15-0-0) (-140) vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr. (23-2-0) (+109), 10 rounds

Super featherweight: Reito Tsutsumi (2-0-0) (-5000) vs. Javier Martinez (7-2-0) (+1600), 6 rounds

Super lightweight: Sultan Almohamed (0-0-0) (TBA) vs. Martin Caraballo (0-0-1) (TBA), 4 rounds

Light heavyweight: Steven Nelson (20-1-0) (-300) vs. Raiko Santana (12-4-0) (+222), 10 rounds

Super middleweight: Marco Verde (2-0-0) (TBA) vs. Sona Akale (9-3-0) (TBA), 6 rounds

*Odds via BetOnline

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Fight Card Date:

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Fight Card Time:

Prelim Card: 6 p.m. ET

Main Card: 9 p.m. ET

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Fight Card Location:

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Nevada

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Fight Card How To Watch Or Stream:

Netflix

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Fight Card Streaming Cost:

Netflix subscriptions start at $7.99 per month. There is no pay-per-view fee for this fight card.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 27: UFC president Dana White (C) separates undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (L) and Terence Crawford as they face off during a news conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez is scheduled to defend his titles against Crawford on September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) Getty Images

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford

In May 2025, Alvarez unified the super middleweight titles, winning back the IBF crown he never lost in the ring with a 12-round unanimous decision win over William Scull at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Not long after the win, it was announced that Alvarez will put his IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring titles on the line against Terence Crawford on September 12 in Las Vegas. The matchup takes place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

Not long after that announcement from Turki Alalshikh, the Ring Magazine wrote that the fight date would be September 13 and that the location was up in the air. At the time, The Ring said the location of Alvarez vs. Crawford would be “chosen from five venues overall in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York.”

The location became official in June.

The 35-year-old Alvarez (63-2-2 with 39 KOs) has been competing mostly at super middleweight since 2020. The win over Scull moved his 168-pound record to 11-0.

The 37-year-old Crawford, 41-0 (31 KOs), last fought in August, defeating Israil Madrimov to win the WBA light middleweight title and vacant WBO interim light middleweight belt. Prior to that fight, Crawford became the undisputed welterweight champion with a ninth-round TKO win over Errol Spence Jr in 2023. The win over Madrimov was Crawford’s first fight over 147 pounds (154). He will be stepping up to 168 pounds to face Alvarez in Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez On Terence Crawford

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 27: Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez attends a news conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez is scheduled to defend his titles against Terence Crawford on September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) Getty Images

“I’m super happy to be making history again and this time on a Riyadh Season Card that will be broadcast on Netflix. On September 13, I’m ready to show once again that I am the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”

Terence Crawford On Canelo Alvarez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 27: Terence Crawford speaks onstage during the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Las Vegas Press Conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

Terence Crawford said: “My perfect record speaks for itself. I am the best fighter in the world and no matter the opponent or weight class, I have always come out on top. On September 13, my hand will be raised once again as the world watches greatness.”

We will have more on the upcoming Alvarez vs. Crawford fight card, including betting odds, line movement, details on the undercard, picks and predictions and more.