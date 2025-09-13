LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 11: Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford pose during the Canelo v Crawford press conference at T-Mobile Arena on September 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images) TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images

The eyes of the boxing world will be focused on Las Vegas on Saturday night when Canelo Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against the undefeated Terence Crawford, who moves up two weight divisions for the matchup. Below, we look at the prop bets to consider for the much anticipated Alvarez vs. Crawford fight.

On the line on Saturday night in Vegas are Alvarez’s long list of super middleweight titles: IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring. Crawford, who holds the WBA and interim WBO super welterweight titles, moves up to 168 pounds to face Alvarez. The bout marks Crawford’s first fight at that weight.

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Betting Odds And Line Movement

Back in May when this fight was first announced, BetOnline gave opening odds of Alvarez as a -150 betting favorite over Crawford, who came in as the +120 betting underdog. Today, Alvarez is listed as the -182 favorite over the +159 Crawford.

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Prop Bets And Betting Odds

Below are some of the prop bets one should consider for the Alvarez vs. Crawford matchup:

Draw: +1000

Canelo Alvarez by decision or technical tecision: +125

Terence Crawford by decision or technical decision: +235

Canelo Alvarez by knockout: +375

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford to go the distance: -350

Canelo Alvarez to knock down Terence Crawford: +175

Terence Crawford will not knock down Canelo Alvarez: -700

Terence Crawford to land more punches than Canelo Alvarez: +110

Terence Crawford to throw more punches than Canelo Alvarez: -160

Under 65 million viewers on Netflix: -700

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford

In May 2025, Alvarez unified the super middleweight titles, winning back the IBF crown he never lost in the ring with a 12-round unanimous decision win over William Scull at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Not long after the win, it was announced that Alvarez will put his IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring titles on the line against Terence Crawford on September 12 in Las Vegas. The matchup takes place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

Not long after that announcement from Turki Alalshikh, the Ring Magazine wrote that the fight date would be September 13 and that the location was up in the air. At the time, The Ring said the location of Alvarez vs. Crawford would be “chosen from five venues overall in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York.”

The location became official in June.

The 35-year-old Alvarez (63-2-2 with 39 KOs) has been competing mostly at super middleweight since 2020. The win over Scull moved his 168-pound record to 11-0.

The 37-year-old Crawford, 41-0 (31 KOs), last fought in August, defeating Israil Madrimov to win the WBA light middleweight title and vacant WBO interim light middleweight belt. Prior to that fight, Crawford became the undisputed welterweight champion with a ninth-round TKO win over Errol Spence Jr in 2023. The win over Madrimov was Crawford’s first fight over 147 pounds (154). He will be stepping up to 168 pounds to face Alvarez in Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Breakdown

At 35, Canelo Alvarez has shown signs of slowing, which is not a big surprise considering the amount of time he has spent in the ring against a high level of competition. The undisputed super middleweight champ is not attempting or landing as many punches as he did earlier in his career. In order to make up for his decreased volume, Alvarez has relied on his counterpunching abilities and his capacity to find and exploit openings that other fighters might miss. That countering ability makes him a dangerous competitor.

Alvarez (63-2-2 with 39 knockouts) might have difficulty exploiting openings against Crawford, who employs a busy lead hand and is one of the smartest fighters to ever set foot in the ring. Alvarez’s low output could be a problem against Crawford, who utilizes a busy lead hand. If Crawford stays busy with his jab, Alvarez can’t be content to sit back in his guard. He needs to respond with offense against Crawford and not think defense above offense.

Alvarez also needs to be more responsible with his offense. The champ can sometimes overthrow his punches when he attacks, which can put him out of position. If that happens, it will create openings for the crafty Crawford. Alvarez must be well-rounded and offensive in this fight, or he could fall behind early and find himself in a hole he cannot dig himself out of.

The 37-year-old Terence Crawford is the smaller fighter heading into Saturday’s fight, and many will look at that and think that’s all they need to know about this fight in order to make their pick. That would be a mistake. Crawford (41-0 with 31 knockouts) is a fighter with the skills to hand Alvarez his third career loss. He also has the blueprint on how to get the win on Saturday, but more importantly, the fight IQ and team around him to implement that plan.

Crawford might be the most skilled fighter in boxing today. He will use an active jab to keep Alvarez at distance and guessing as to what will follow that lead hand. That approach will keep Alvarez from picking up on timing and openings, which could reduce the champ’s already fairly low offensive output. In addition to a tricky lead hand, Crawford also has very good movement, allowing Crawford to control distance. Crawford is also excellent at working around the high guard, which Alvarez employs as he looks for openings to counter.

Crawford must stay busy, control where the fight takes place, and prevent Alvarez from mounting offensive flurries. He also must attack when Alvarez puts himself out of position by throwing his punches with too much power, which is something Alvarez tends to do.

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Picks And Predictions

Canelo Alvarez is the betting favorite thanks to his size, name and record. However, Terence Crawford is not someone to overlook or take lightly despite never fighting at 168 pounds. Crawford doesn’t need a knockout in this matchup, he just needs to win more rounds than Alvarez, and he has the skills to accomplish that feat.

The betting pick is for Terence Crawford to beat Canelo Alvarez by decision.

