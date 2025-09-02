Cango Inc. Announces August 2025 Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Update

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company") today published its Bitcoin production and mining operations update for August 2025.

Bitcoin Mining Production and Mining Operations Update for August 2025

Metric

August 2025 1

July 2025 1

Number of Bitcoin produced

663.7

650.5

Average number of Bitcoin produced per day

21.41

20.99

Total number of Bitcoin held 2

5,193.4

4,529.7

Deployed hashrate

50 EH/s

50 EH/s

Average operating hashrate 3

43.74 EH/s

40.91 EH/s

Unaudited, estimated. As of month-end. Average over the month.

Note: Cango holds Bitcoin for the long term and does not currently intend to sell any of its Bitcoin holdings.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is primarily engaged in the Bitcoin mining business, with operations strategically deployed across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa. The Company entered the crypto asset space in November 2024, driven by advancements in blockchain technology, the growing adoption of digital assets, and its commitment to diversifying its business portfolio. In parallel, Cango continues to operate an online international used car export business through AutoCango.com, making it easier for global customers to access high-quality vehicle inventory from China. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Juliet YE, Head of Communications

Cango Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Christensen Advisory

Tel: +852 2117 0861

Email: [email protected]

