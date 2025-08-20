Canva ups valuation to $42B in latest employee share sale after Figma IPO

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 21:02

Canva launched an employee share sale at a valuation of $42B, up 30% from the $32B 2024 valuation. The Australia-based company reported over $3.3B in annualized sales and over 240M active monthly users ahead of its IPO later this year.

The company said the employee stock sale would allow it to remain private while providing much-needed liquidity. Canva also disclosed that it was working with Fidelity and JPMorgan to create a sustainable model for continuing employee liquidity rather than being a one-time event.

The company’s valuation surge coincided with intense competition from established players like Figma, which increased its valuation to $34B following its successful July IPO.

The online design software platform also stressed that the increase in its annualized sales to $3.3B positioned it as a strong competitor to Adobe’s AI-powered Firefly. 

Obrecht says the funding round was oversubscribed 

Canva’s co-founder and COO, Cliff Obrecht, said his company’s latest funding round was oversubscribed. However, details about the number of shares available for sale were not disclosed.

An investor at Primary Venture Partners, Jason Shuman, asserted that the design platform’s 35% YoY growth was a sign of its business resilience and durability.

The online design platform has invested heavily in enhancing AI design tools to grow revenue. The launch of its new AI-powered conversation-based photo editor in April aimed to lure institutional clients away from rivals like Adobe.

Felix Wang, the Managing Director and Partner at Hedgeye Risk, believes the online design platform will soon go public through an IPO.

The Canva team also claimed that Sidney’s Surry Hills suburb would be full of overnight millionaires once the employees’ stock sale started. Eligible former and current “Canvanauts” will soon offer up to $3 million (~AUD 4.6M) of their vested equity for sale at $1,646.14 per share. 

Blackbird raises Canva’s valuation after Figma IPO

Blackbird, an investor in Canva, raised its valuation of the Australian design platform by over 14% following the debut of Figma on Nasdaq. The revised figure, based on input from external valuers, added roughly $7.1 billion to the design company’s valuation. The venture capital firm recently sold part of its Canva stake and claimed that Figma’s IPO warranted further review of the design platform’s valuation.

The VC firm noted that the design software platform had recorded seven years of consistent profits. It added that the online design tool could target an IPO valuation of between $195 billion and $210 billion due to its current size. Blackbird believes the design platform could hit a 65-70x revenue multiple similar to the post-IPO trading multiple recorded by Figma.

Blackbird also noted that the design platform had a stronger financial profile than Figma during its IPO. The online graphic design platform had a peak valuation of $40 billion in 2021, which increased to $56 billion after the June secondary sales. However, its current valuation range of $37 billion to $56 billion is based on different secondary transactions. 

The VC firm claimed the design platform’s AI investments were aggressive enough to position it for AI-driven premium valuation. Integrating AI into its core business also helped increase the company’s market share in the graphics software sector by 12.7%. Nearly 85% of Fortune 500 companies also use the online tool for various tasks relating to graphic design. 

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

The ongoing buzz surrounding the XRP ETF has positioned XRP among the most watched digital assets. Since the ETF rumors began, XRP ETF optimism has grown, especially after XRP hit its new all-time high of $3.67 in July. This surge has reinforced XRP’s spot in the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap. The prospect of […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245+1.71%
Capverse
CAP$0.06444-0.04%
XRP
XRP$2.9157-0.21%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 23:13
Partager
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.04744-4.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.15854+1.10%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Partager
Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

The post Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee to read how a decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX) is disrupting Wall Street’s efficiency metrics, outpacing giants like Tether, Nvidia, and even Apple on revenue per employee metrics. Crypto News of the Day: Hyperliquid Surpasses Apple and Tether With $102.4 Million Revenue Per Employee According to data compiled by DeFiLlama, Hyperliquid generates an estimated $1.127 billion in annual revenue with just 11 core contributors. That translates to $102.4 million in revenue per employee, the highest figure globally. In comparison, Tether’s per-employee revenue stands at $93 million. Despite its $400 billion annual sales machine, Apple produces just $2.4 million per employee. This success highlights the power of crypto’s lean operational models. Unlike traditional firms with sprawling headcounts, Hyperliquid’s structure allows a handful of developers and contributors to generate revenue rivaling that of some of the largest corporations. Jeff Yan, CEO and co-founder of Hyperliquid, recently confirmed that the protocol’s team numbers just 11. Revealing his management model for an 11-person team, Jeff admitted that while the team has its strengths, there is still room for improvement. Reportedly, Jeff Yan remains deeply involved in the technical work to maintain oversight of the overall architecture and performance. Further, the DEX also turns down venture capitalists, prioritizing self-funding. This stance comes as Jeff says traditional VC financing creates an illusion of progress by inflating valuations. Hyperliquid Founder: Why We Turned Down All Venture Capital? Jeff said Hyperliquid has been entirely self-funded and was not created for profit. He criticized traditional VC financing for creating an "illusion of progress" by inflating valuations, stressing that true progress… pic.twitter.com/cxF3pmYS5d — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 18, 2025 With DefiLlama estimating Hyperliquid’s annualized revenue at $1.127…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021519+1.28%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4826+3.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.011581-4.24%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 23:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Nexo launches AI Assistant for personalized crypto insights