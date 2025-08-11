Capital B Acquires 126 BTC, Boosting Total Holdings to 2,201 BTC

Capital B (The Blockchain Group), an artificial intelligence and bitcoin treasury company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has confirmed the acquisition of 126 BTC for approximately $14.4 million (€12.4 million), bringing its total holdings to 2,201 BTC valued at around $233.6 million (€201.5 million).

This follows the completion of two capital increases: one at approximately €3.47 per share, raising €8.7 million to acquire 80 BTC, and another at €2.90 per share, generating €5 million for the purchase of 46 BTC. The company reported a remarkable BTC Yield of about 1,519.5% year-to-date, with a total BTC Gain of 607.8 BTC and a € Gain of approximately €60 million. Additionally, all OCA A-02 held by TOBAM have been converted into 2,121,040 ordinary shares, while a request for the conversion of OCA B-01 held by Fulgur Ventures into 8,750,000 ordinary shares has been made, further solidifying Capital B’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy.