Capital B Boosts Bitcoin Holdings with $5.6M Buy

Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits

The Bank of England's (BoE) plan to limit how much stablecoin individuals and businesses can hold is drawing sharp backlash from crypto firms and industry groups. Critics warn the move could stifle innovation, push capital out of the U.K., and isolate the country from global standards. What the BoE is Proposing According to the Financial …