Capital B Boosts Bitcoin Holdings with $5.6M Buy

Capital B, a publicly traded company, has purchased an additional 48 Bitcoin for $5.6 million, raising its total holdings to 2,249 BTC. This move supports the company’s ongoing strategy to accumulate Bitcoin as a core asset. Capital B continues to build its Bitcoin treasury steadily, reinforcing its position as a key player in Bitcoin investment. The company maintains a long-term view on Bitcoin accumulation to maximize value for shareholders.
