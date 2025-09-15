Capital B Boosts Bitcoin Holdings with $5.6M Buy

2025/09/15 16:07
Capital B, a publicly traded company, has purchased an additional 48 Bitcoin for $5.6 million, raising its total holdings to 2,249 BTC. This move supports the company’s ongoing strategy to accumulate Bitcoin as a core asset. Capital B continues to build its Bitcoin treasury steadily, reinforcing its position as a key player in Bitcoin investment. The company maintains a long-term view on Bitcoin accumulation to maximize value for shareholders.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/capital-b-boosts-bitcoin-holdings-with-5-6m-buy/

