Capital Group Becomes Largest Shareholder in Bitcoin Firm Metaplanet

TLDR

Capital Group has acquired an 11.45% stake in Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet, becoming its largest shareholder.

The investment is valued at approximately $500 million and was acquired through Capital Research and Management Company.

Metaplanet’s total Bitcoin holdings now exceed 25,500 BTC, positioning it among the top five corporate Bitcoin treasuries.

Capital Group has been steadily increasing its exposure to Bitcoin through stakes in companies with large BTC holdings.

The investment firm does not directly hold Bitcoin but leverages equity stakes in Bitcoin treasury firms like Metaplanet.

Capital Group, one of America’s leading investment firms, has acquired an 11.45% stake in Metaplanet, a Tokyo-based Bitcoin treasury firm. This makes Capital Group the largest shareholder in the company. The stake is valued at approximately $500 million, acquired through its subsidiary, Capital Research and Management Company.

Metaplanet’s Growing Bitcoin Portfolio

Metaplanet continues to expand its Bitcoin holdings, making strategic investments to solidify its position as a leader in the crypto space. Recently, Metaplanet boosted its portfolio by acquiring 5,419 BTC worth around $633 million. This move increases the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to roughly 25,500 BTC, ranking it among the five largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries globally.

Metaplanet’s aggressive approach to Bitcoin investment is gaining attention from institutional investors. The company’s strategy focuses on securing Bitcoin as a long-term asset, furthering its ambitions to expand its treasury. As a result, Metaplanet is positioning itself as a significant player in the growing digital asset market.

Capital Group’s Strategy Focuses on Bitcoin Holdings

Capital Group‘s stake in Metaplanet reflects its ongoing commitment to Bitcoin-related investments. The firm has previously expanded its exposure to Bitcoin through equity stakes in companies with large corporate treasuries. One of its notable investments was a 12.3% stake in MicroStrategy, which holds a substantial Bitcoin portfolio.

Capital Group does not directly hold Bitcoin or offer a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. Instead, it leverages its stakes in companies like Metaplanet to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s growth as an institutional asset. This strategy allows the firm to participate in the Bitcoin market without directly owning the asset itself. With a 94-year history and over $2.3 trillion in assets, Capital Group’s move into Metaplanet signals a major step in institutional adoption of Bitcoin.

The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Shareholder in Bitcoin Firm Metaplanet appeared first on CoinCentral.