Capital Group’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Bet Soars to $6 Billion

2025/09/15
Capital Group’s $1 billion Bitcoin investment grew to $6 billion by combining traditional value investing with deep crypto market research and risk management.

Capital Group, a well-known investment firm with a long history, has made big news in the crypto world. The company is 94 years old and it is famous for being careful and traditional. However, it took a bold step of investing $1 billion in Bitcoin-related stocks. Now, that investment is worth more than $6 billion.

Capital Group Navigates Crypto Market with Value Investing Approach

To begin with, Capital Group made a move into the Bitcoin space in 2021. The decision was spearheaded by Mark Casey, a senior portfolio manager who has worked at the firm for 25 years. Casey is known to adhere to the investing style of Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett. Even so, he did see something special in Bitcoin. Instead of running away from it, he treated Bitcoin as a commodity, like gold or oil. This thinking helped to guide the firm’s strategy.

For example, Capital Group invested heavily in a Bitcoin-focused company named Strategy. In 2021 it spent more than $500 million to purchase 12.3% of the company. Since then, however, Strategy’s stock price has soared. In the last five years alone it has increased by over 2,200%. Although the company later issued more shares, which lowered Capital Group’s stake to 7.89%, the value of the investment is now around $6.2 billion. This is a good example of how smart timing and research can pay big dividends.

In addition, Capital Group was investing in other Bitcoin-related firms. One example is Metaplanet, a Japanese hotel company that now has Bitcoin as a major part of its balance sheet. Capital Group also has shares in a company that deals with Bitcoin mining called Mara Holdings. These investments demonstrate that the firm has faith in the long-term future of cryptocurrency.

Capital Group’s Billion-Dollar Bet Proves Smart Crypto Can Work

However, these choices were not made lightly. Mark Casey and his team made use of the deep research before they made any moves. They examined the financial health of each company and their position in the market and risk level very closely. This careful approach is the same as they use for traditional investments in oil, gold or other commodities. As a result, they were able to ride the highs and lows of the crypto market and still increase their investment.

At the same time, it’s important to remember that not all investors can take the same path. The crypto market is very unpredictable. While Capital Group has the tools and experience to manage risk, smaller investors may not. Therefore, this success story should not be interpreted as a guarantee that everyone can win in crypto.

In conclusion, Capital Group’s investment of $1 billion in Bitcoin-related stocks amounted to an investment that has grown into $6 billion in gains. This demonstrates that even old-fashioned companies can find success in new and risky markets if they utilize smart strategies. Thanks to excellent leadership and careful planning, Capital Group has become an example of how old school finance can work with new technology. As a result, more financial institutions may start to take cryptocurrency seriously in the future.

