Cardano ADA Enters Institutional Spotlight as Reliance Allocates to $120M Treasury

Reliance Global Group has officially added Cardano ADA to its digital asset treasury, making it the first treasury company to do so.

The Nasdaq-listed firm has set aside up to $120 million for its crypto treasury, with ADA and ETH among the first purchases.

This move positions Cardano in front of institutional investors, signaling rising confidence in ADA’s long-term value.

OReliance Global Group, a Nasdaq-listed insurance technology company, confirmed that it has added Cardano’s native token ADA to its Digital Asset Treasury.

This development follows its first crypto allocation earlier in the month with Ethereum. Ezra Beyman, the company’s Chairman and CEO, highlighted that Cardano’s focus on sustainability and governance made it an attractive choice.

While the exact amount of ADA purchased remains undisclosed, Beyman described the step as part of a disciplined and long-term strategy to build shareholder value while diversifying beyond traditional assets.

The acquisition also marks a milestone for Cardano, as this is the first time a treasury program has officially added ADA to its holdings. The move places Cardano alongside Ethereum in Reliance’s treasury and highlights the growing recognition of ADA as a credible digital asset for corporate balance sheets.

Building Reliance’s Digital Asset Treasury

Reliance launched its Digital Asset Treasury in September of 2025 with an intention of putting up to $120 million into crypto markets in two tranches of $60 million.

The program began on September 17 with the addition of an Ethereum asset, followed soon after by ADA. Bitcoin and Solana were also included in treasury authorization, but haven’t yet been verified as assets.

A Crypto Advisory Board was also established to provide counsel on this effort that attempts to harmonize innovation with disciplined deployment of capital.

The treasury not only diversified Reliance’s coffers but also got the company ready to venture into the use of blockchain in insurance and finance, an industry where distributed ledger technologies are increasingly being tried out on claims, contracts, and risk.

Impact on Cardano and Institutional Adoption

Reliance Global Group’s ADA holding commitment is a very large vote of confidence for Cardano’s institutional profile. Through association with a Nasdaq-listed company’s treasury, ADA obtains exposure to another group of corporate treasurers and capital managers who will now view ADA as a candidate worth adding to each of their respective balance sheets.

Institutional adoption has always been a prominent feature of the evolution of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Integration of Cardano within a public company’s treasury is a sign of conviction in fundamentals and governance and may be an early sign of institutional adoption.

Increased exposure and credibility will also invoke greater liquidity in ADA markets, with professional traders and retail traders paying more attention.

