Cardano (ADA) Founder Charles Hoskinson Meets with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse – Here Are the Details

2025/08/24 16:35
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson provided important information about both strategic collaborations and regulatory developments in the cryptocurrency ecosystem in his recent statements.

Hoskinson stated that he had a long conversation with Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov regarding the integration of Chainlink into the Cardano ecosystem and said:

Hoskinson also signaled a significant step towards the XRP ecosystem:

In addition, Hoskinson was at the same table with FED officials, Chainlink Co-founder Sergey Nazarov, Solana Co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

Referring to the investments made in the Cardano ecosystem, Hoskinson announced that they have spent $23 million to support the native token ecosystem to date.

Finally, touching on a critical development regarding crypto regulations in the US, Hoskinson said the following about the CLARITY Act:

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cardano-ada-founder-charles-hoskinson-meets-with-ripple-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-here-are-the-details/

