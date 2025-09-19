Cardano (ADA) Gets Massive Exposure as OpenBank Rolls Out Powerful Integration

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/19 13:29
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01399-2.03%
Major
MAJOR$0.1643+1.64%
Cardano
ADA$0.9078+0.44%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08487-1.57%
Cardano
  • OpenBank, Santander’s digital arm, now offers Cardano’s ADA to its clients.
  • Customers can trade crypto alongside traditional assets in one portfolio.
  • The move could significantly raise Cardano’s visibility in Europe.

On September 16, 2025, OpenBank, the digital bank owned by Santander, announced a new crypto service that allows customers to buy, sell, and hold digital assets alongside traditional investments. Cardano’s native token, ADA, was included at launch, marking a major step in bringing the cryptocurrency closer to mainstream finance in Europe.

The rollout began in Germany, with Spain set to follow and wider European expansion on the way. OpenBank clients can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano directly in the app with a flat 1.49% fee per transaction, starting from €1. 

Custody services are free, and holdings appear next to stocks, bonds, and ETFs in the same dashboard. This seamless setup eliminates the need for third-party exchanges, giving users a more integrated experience.

A Digital Bank with Global Reach

OpenBank has emerged as Europe’s largest fully digital bank by deposits, covering more than two million clients in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Mexico, and the United States.

It was relaunched in 2017 as a cloud-based bank that could roll out services faster and at a lower cost than traditional banks. It offers checking accounts, savings, loans, and investment products all through mobile and web apps.

Blending fintech’s ease of use with the strength of an institution, OpenBank has attracted a growing foreign following. And now, by including crypto in its product offerings, the bank is wiping out lines between virtual and old-style finance.

It’s RoboAdvisor, a robo-advisory investment product, that will similarly run under the new setup, making adjustments to client portfolios based upon goals and risk tolerances.

What This Means for Cardano

Listing ADA is more than that. Millions of OpenBank users will see Cardano in the same place they currently hold stocks and bonds. The exposure can build broader interest in Cardano’s ecosystem, from staking to governance to development and adoption.

Cardano has already built a record of strong brand presence in the crypto world. Including ADA in the list of assets of a big-name European virtual bank furthers its mainstream finance presence even more. It places ADA at par with mainstream assets, making it acceptable to maintain virtual tokens as part of everyday banking.

It is something of a watershed moment for Cardano. It shows how mainstream banks are helping to bridge the gap between developing blockchain networks and regular financial systems, paving the way for broader adoption all over Europe.

Also Read: Cardano (ADA) Eyes Breakout: Openbank Listing Fuels the Rally Toward $0.96

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

The post Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Fidelity Investments purchased 34,740 ETH (~$159.4M) for its spot Ethereum ETF. Institutional demand for Ethereum exposure via regulated investment vehicles remains strong. Fidelity Investments, a major U.S. asset management firm, purchased 34,740 Ethereum tokens valued at $159.4 million for its spot ETF on Thursday. The acquisition reflects continued institutional demand for Ethereum exposure through regulated investment products. Spot Ethereum ETFs launched in mid-2024 following regulatory approval. Ethereum ETFs saw cumulative inflows exceeding $1 billion in their first few months after launch in 2024, reflecting growing mainstream acceptance of digital assets among institutional investors. Fidelity has reported consistent Ethereum purchases for its ETF throughout 2025, with acquisitions ranging from tens to hundreds of millions in value. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fidelity-spot-etf-purchases-ethereum-worth-159-4m/
1
1$0.012568+116.61%
Union
U$0.013853-14.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017465+0.90%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 13:42
Partager
Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval

Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval

Optimism has outlined its timeline for Superchain Upgrade 16a, a safety-focused upgrade designed to give chains more flexibility and developers better tools. Optimism has unveiled plans for its next major network upgrade which aims to boost safety and flexibility across…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08812+2.63%
Boost
BOOST$0.09562+3.46%
Major
MAJOR$0.16435+1.68%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/19 13:02
Partager
Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) shares retraced in Thursday's after-hours trading after rallying by triple digits during the regular session.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.08812+2.63%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00084-45.45%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 12:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval

Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Early Investor Guide: 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Maximum ROI

Bitcoin Enthusiasts Criticize Vietnam’s Shut Down of 86 Million Bank Accounts