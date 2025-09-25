The post Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 24 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rates of most of the coins are again in the red zone, according to CoinStats. ADA chart by CoinStats ADA/USD The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 0.18% since yesterday. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is going down after setting a local resistance of $0.8233. If the decline continues, one can expect a test of the $0.81 zone by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the price of ADA has almost tested the support level of $0.7819.  You Might Also Like Even if the daily candle closes near $0.82 or above, bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.81-$0.84 is the most likely scenario. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers are controlling the situation on the market. Thus, the volume remains low, confirming the absence of bulls and bears’ energy. All in all, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves anytime soon. ADA is trading at $0.822 at press time. Source: https://u.today/cardano-ada-price-prediction-for-september-24The post Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 24 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rates of most of the coins are again in the red zone, according to CoinStats. ADA chart by CoinStats ADA/USD The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 0.18% since yesterday. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is going down after setting a local resistance of $0.8233. If the decline continues, one can expect a test of the $0.81 zone by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the price of ADA has almost tested the support level of $0.7819.  You Might Also Like Even if the daily candle closes near $0.82 or above, bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.81-$0.84 is the most likely scenario. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers are controlling the situation on the market. Thus, the volume remains low, confirming the absence of bulls and bears’ energy. All in all, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves anytime soon. ADA is trading at $0.822 at press time. Source: https://u.today/cardano-ada-price-prediction-for-september-24

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 24

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 07:38
The rates of most of the coins are again in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

ADA chart by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 0.18% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is going down after setting a local resistance of $0.8233. If the decline continues, one can expect a test of the $0.81 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of ADA has almost tested the support level of $0.7819. 

Even if the daily candle closes near $0.82 or above, bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.81-$0.84 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither buyers nor sellers are controlling the situation on the market. Thus, the volume remains low, confirming the absence of bulls and bears’ energy. All in all, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves anytime soon.

ADA is trading at $0.822 at press time.

Source: https://u.today/cardano-ada-price-prediction-for-september-24

