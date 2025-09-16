Cardano (ADA) Price: Whales Buy the Dip While Retail Takes Profits

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/16 16:29
Cardano
ADA$0.8693+0.87%

TLDR

  • Cardano price trades around $0.85-$0.90 with recent 7% correction over two days due to profit-taking
  • Whales accumulated over 20 million ADA tokens in 24 hours on September 13th
  • Technical analysis shows key support at $0.82 and resistance at $0.95-$0.97
  • Price targets of $1.15 and $1.25 identified if ADA breaks above $0.95
  • Long-to-short ratio dropped to 0.87, indicating bearish sentiment among traders

Cardano price has shown mixed signals this week, with the cryptocurrency currently trading near $0.85 after experiencing a correction of more than 7% over the past two days. The recent pullback comes as holders realize profits, creating short-term selling pressure.

Cardano (ADA) PriceCardano (ADA) Price

Despite the current downturn, market structure analysis reveals that ADA has been building a solid foundation around the $0.86 to $0.90 range. This base has been tested multiple times, with buyers consistently stepping in during dips.

The cryptocurrency maintains a market cap of nearly $33 billion. Over the past week, ADA climbed from $0.86 to $0.93 before the recent pullback, demonstrating that buying interest remains active at lower levels.

On-chain data from September 13th shows whales accumulated over 20 million ADA tokens in just 24 hours. This represents one of the strongest single-day accumulations in recent weeks and suggests growing confidence among large holders.

The whale activity occurred near the $0.86-$0.90 support zone, reinforcing the technical base that has been forming. Large holder positioning often aligns with price turning points and provides both liquidity support and reduced selling pressure.

Profit-Taking Creates Selling Pressure

Santiment’s Network Realized Profit/Loss metric indicates that Cardano holders are booking profits. The metric experienced its highest spike since late July on Monday, showing holders are selling at profits and increasing downward pressure on price.

Source: SantimentTrading sentiment has turned bearish in the short term. Coinglass data shows the long-to-short ratio dropped to 0.87 on Tuesday, the lowest level in over a month.

A ratio below one indicates traders are betting on price declines. This bearish positioning contrasts with the whale accumulation data, creating conflicting signals for ADA’s direction.

The Relative Strength Index currently reads 49, slipping below the neutral level of 50. This indicates early signs of bearish momentum developing.

Technical Levels Define Next Move

Technical analysis reveals a buy wall around $0.88 acting as solid support. This level aligns with the broader base ADA has established in recent weeks.

Source: TradingView

On the resistance side, a sell wall extends up to $0.97, marking the key barrier price needs to overcome. Volume data shows active interest around these levels, with liquidity clusters concentrated in this range.

Analysts identify $1.15 and $1.25 as next resistance targets if ADA can break above $0.95. These levels correspond with previous supply areas on the chart.

The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level sits at $0.82, representing critical support. A close below this level could trigger further declines toward $0.76.

If ADA maintains support around $0.84, it could recover toward the August 14 high of $1.02. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence lines are converging toward a potential bearish crossover.

Current price action shows ADA broke above $0.84 support on September 8 and rallied 9% over five days before the recent correction. Volume over recent sessions shows improving participation, suggesting dips are being bought.

The post Cardano (ADA) Price: Whales Buy the Dip While Retail Takes Profits appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-2.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Partager
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06299-0.04%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1317-0.50%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Partager
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
CATCH
CATCH$0.032-1.53%
PAID Network
PAID$0.02-0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-1.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 08:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession