Cardano And Chainlink Both Struggle For Buzz As Meme Traders Chase A Breakout Alternative

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/08 21:20
NEAR
NEAR$2.565+3.46%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5321+2.56%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.020954+11.86%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002629+0.68%

cardano main1 lbr

Cardano and Chainlink, two prominent blockchain projects, are currently grappling for attention in a market increasingly overshadowed by the rise of meme coins. While both have solid fundamentals, their struggles for momentum persist. Meanwhile, alternative Layer 2 solutions like Layer Brett (LBRETT) are drawing attention from meme traders in search of the next big breakout. 

Cardano’s Momentum Stall

ADA is yet to find a foothold in the cryptocurrency market. This is despite the fact that, despite significant technological advances, like the implementation of the Hydra scaling solution and the expansion of its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems, ADA market performance remains subdued. Cardano remains at its present price of around $0.83, struggling to overcome resistance levels, and analysts are expecting short-term modest gains without any new stimuli.

lbr banner

The current challenge facing Cardano to spread momentum indicates the competitive essence of the cryptocurrency market despite its bright future in the long term. Investors are advised to closely monitor events due to the fact that the market is undergoing rapid transformation.

The Chainlink Struggle: Price Dips and Resistance Levels in Focus

Chainlink (LINK) has been struggling in the crypto market although it forms the backbone of decentralized finance (DeFi). The token just dropped to around $22.34, which represents the 15% down drop of the August high of $27.87. It continues this decline even following positive news, including the collaborative effort of the U.S. government to publish economic data on-chain through the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) of Chainlink. 

The Chainlink Reserve, too, has burned 5.5M tokens out of the market, and hopes to lower supply by doing so, stabilize prices. All this notwithstanding, Chainlink  has been met by resistance at about $23.50 and analysts warn that failure to move above this point may result in further falls.

Why Meme Traders Are Turning to Layer Brett

As Cardano and Chainlink struggle to gain momentum, the focus has shifted to Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a meme token currently in presale on Ethereum’s Layer 2. Unlike previous meme coins that thrived on mere hype, Layer Brett is built on a solid technical foundation. It offers faster transactions, reduced fees, and seamless integration with Ethereum’s decentralized apps (dApps). These features provide it with a more substantial use case than many meme tokens at launch.

Priced at $0.0055 per token during the presale, it appeals to both small investors and early whales. Staking rewards, currently at an impressive 864% APY, have generated significant buzz, allowing early buyers to potentially earn returns before the token hits major exchanges.

Beyond the presale excitement, Layer Brett’s roadmap includes NFT integration, gamified staking, and cross-chain capabilities to maintain community engagement. Its inherent scarcity, because of a fixed number of tokens (10 billion), has traders hopeful that its price will go up in the long term.

lbr

Final thoughts

The market for meme coins is still developing. Although Cardano and Chainlink are still significant cultural figures, their future growth chances appear to be much more limited than they were in the past. Although the enthusiasm that once drove their rallies has subsided, both may yet yield profits.

With higher staking payouts and a more robust technical foundation than many of its predecessors, Layer Brett, on the other hand, is gaining traction during its presale phase. $LBRETT is becoming one of the most talked-about tokens in the market for meme traders looking for the next big breakout alternative.

Don’t wait until the presale ends. Layer Brett is moving fast, and the opportunity to buy in early at record speed won’t last long.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
Kusama
KSM$15.43-0.45%
Suilend
SEND$0.5686+0.72%
Polkadot
DOT$4.066+2.31%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 22:35
Partager
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz
Waves
WAVES$1.1278+1.29%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.35+7.99%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006298-2.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 21:28
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.35+7.99%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000483+2.37%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.140048+7.83%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.

Benchmark: Bakkt receives a "buy" rating with a target price of $13 as it restarts its business with a new strategy