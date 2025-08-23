Cardano And Solana Holders Pile Into Layer Brett, Calling It The Fresh “Shiba Inu of 2025”

Shiba Inu shocked the world when it turned pocket-change investments into life-changing fortunes, cementing itself as one of the greatest meme coin stories ever told. For any project to be compared to SHIB is no small compliment, it means traders see explosive potential, viral energy, and community-driven growth.

Now, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is being hailed as the “fresh Shiba Inu of 2025,” and it’s not just because of the memes. With its Ethereum Layer 2 backbone, 25,000% staking rewards, and low presale entry price, investors from giants like Cardano and Solana are piling in. The question is: can Brett repeat SHIB’s legendary run?

From meme magic to market fatigue: the tale of Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) launched in August 2020, but it wasn’t until the 2021 bull run, fueled by meme hype, social media buzz, and listings on major exchanges, that SHIB went parabolic, climbing millions of percent and minting a wave of new crypto millionaires. SHIB showed the world just how far community-driven energy could go.

Over the past year, however, SHIB price surged in late 2024, peaking early 2025 before losing steam. Since March, it’s mostly drifted sideways around $0.000012, with little momentum and bearish sentiment weighing it down.

Cardano’s (ADA) hydra heads and smart contract push

Cardano (ADA) has been flexing its tech muscles with Hydra scaling and smart contracts, making its ecosystem friendlier for DeFi and even gaming. Big players like Grayscale have also shown interest with an ADA trust, and on-chain activity has been signaling that investors still see potential in the long run.

But the market can be a rollercoaster, and ADA proves it. In just the past 24 hours, Cardano increased by 6.78% to $0.9 as trading volume spiked +16.35% to $2.61B. With Cardano showing strong fundamentals but facing short-term price swings, many ADA holders are also piling into Layer Brett for fresh upside.

Solana (SOL) keeps rewriting the DeFi playbook

Solana (SOL) has been on a tear, showing why it’s considered one of the most innovative chains in crypto. It now enables seamless DeFi swaps across 12 EVM networks, creating a playground of interoperability and giving users access to liquidity like never before.

On top of that, Solana’s xStocks have stormed the scene, racking up over $2 billion in volume and proving that tokenized assets can actually work at scale.

With so much happening, Solana looks stronger than ever. But despite these wins, many SOL holders are also piling into Layer Brett, chasing what they see as the fresher upside.

Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is being called the fresh Shiba Inu of 2025

When people call Layer Brett (LBRETT) the fresh Shiba Inu of 2025, it’s not just hype, it’s history repeating itself. Think about how early Shiba holders saw pennies turn into fortunes almost overnight. Or how buying Solana at a few cents felt like a lottery ticket that actually paid off. That’s the same buzz Layer Brett is creating right now, except with real Layer 2 tech powering it.

Built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, LBRETT is faster, cheaper, and more scalable, kind of like when broadband replaced dial-up and made the internet usable for everyone. Add to that a presale entry at just $0.0047, and you’re basically looking at the “garage stage” moment, the phase where fortunes quietly start forming.

And the cherry on top? Nearly 3000% staking rewards are on the table for early buyers. While Layer Brett isn’t just an investment vehicle, it’s proof that fun, community, and financial upside can thrive together.

Conclusion

Cardano and Solana holders are piling into Layer Brett (LBRETT), calling it the “fresh Shiba Inu of 2025.” SHIB turned pocket change into millions, and traders see that same viral magic brewing here.

With Ethereum Layer 2 speed, a low $0.0047 presale, and nearly 3000% staking rewards, LBRETT isn’t just memes, it’s a community-driven experiment with upside. The big question: can Brett echo SHIB’s legendary run?

Wish You Secured 100x Gains With PEPE? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X