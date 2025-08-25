Cardano and XRP Strengthen Ties in New Partnership

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/25 15:08
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has announced new initiatives to foster a stronger relationship with the XRP ecosystem. In a recent AMA session on August 22, Hoskinson revealed he had a productive conversation with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse about potential collaborations. These discussions have led to several key developments aimed at bridging the two communities, which …

The post Cardano and XRP Strengthen Ties in New Partnership appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.

The intelligent agent is like a digital assistant that can remember its interactions with users. It can perfectly demonstrate the three core characteristics of NFT: exclusivity, improvability and property traceability.
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin.com, on June 24, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a joint statement of the U.S.-UK Financial Regulatory Working Group, and the two
PENDLE is currently trading at $5.73, reflecting a 4.89% decline. The circulating supply is 167,719,000 PENDLE, giving it a market capitalization of $998.9 million. Despite the recent dip, the token has shown resilience, attracting attention from investors seeking DeFi opportunities. Since the last seven days, Pendle has gained 6.21%, showing immense buying momentum. Its current […]
