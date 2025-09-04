Cardano audit confirms 99.7% of voucher ADA redeemed, dismisses misconduct allegations

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 10:38
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00004194+10.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017637-1.84%
MAY
MAY$0.04271+0.35%
Cardano
ADA$0.8259-0.66%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004538-0.59%

Key Takeaways

  • The joint audit confirms 99.7% of voucher ADA was successfully redeemed, with no substantiated claims of wrongdoing.
  • Unclaimed ADA was allocated to Cardano Development Holdings for ecosystem grants and initiatives.

Input Output Global (IOG) has published the results of a months-long investigative report and forensic audit into Cardano’s ADA Voucher Program. The review, released on Sept. 3, found no evidence of wrongdoing and confirmed that nearly all vouchers had been successfully redeemed.

Conducted by law firm McDermott, Will & Schulte and accounting firm BDO, the 128-page investigation examined voucher sales, redemption processes, blockchain upgrades, and the use of unredeemed ADA.

Voucher sales were the original method of distributing ADA, Cardano’s native crypto asset, through pre-launch offerings that funded the network’s early development. Buyers received vouchers, sold in tranches under strict KYC and audited for transparency, which could later be redeemed for ADA once the network was launched.

The audit was launched after allegations surfaced in May 2025 that Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and IOG had manipulated the blockchain during the 2021 Allegra hard fork to seize roughly $600 million in ADA, which founder Charles Hoskinson dismissed.

NFT artist Masato Alexander claimed Hoskinson used a “genesis key” to divert 318 million ADA from the reserve into other pools.

Allegations dismissed

The review concluded that all accusations against the voucher program were without basis. Investigators determined that the voucher program was structured with safeguards to prevent deceptive sales tactics.

Contrary to allegations of targeting elderly investors, the investigation found that only about 6% of vouchers were sold to individuals aged 65 and over, with just 14 vouchers from this age group remaining unredeemed.

The investigation also addressed allegations that Cardano upgrades deleted voucher holders’ “private keys.” As noted, voucher certificates contained redemption codes, not cryptographic keys, and those codes remained valid throughout the redemption process.

According to the report, the misunderstanding originated from inaccurate translations of Japanese-language terms such as “password,” which were incorrectly referred to as “private keys” in online claims.

Redemption efforts

Data from the investigation showed that 14,282 vouchers, representing 25.9 billion ADA tokens, were successfully redeemed through on-chain redemptions and the Post-Sweep Redemption Project.

By the end of Cardano’s Byron era, more than 97% of the vouchers had already been redeemed on-chain.

As of Aug. 15, 2025, 99.2% of all vouchers had been redeemed, representing 99.7% of ADA sold in the program, according to the findings.

The remaining unclaimed ADA was legally transferred to Cardano Development Holdings (CDH), a Cayman foundation, in 2023 and allocated to ecosystem development, continuity contracts, and community initiatives through Intersect, Cardano’s governance body.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cardano-voucher-audit-results/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xc23...4D649 has increased its MKR holdings again after a month, and its current holdings are worth over US$10.34 million. 5 hours ago, he withdrew another 2979 MKR (about $5.22 million) from FalconX. In the past 2 months, he has accumulated a total of 8753 MKR, with an average withdrawal price of $1948. The current floating loss is $1.421 million.
Maker
MKR$1,770.5+2.29%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 10:39
Partager
Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

PANews reported on June 19 that BD Multimedia ($ALBDM), a fintech company headquartered in Paris, France, successfully raised 1 million euros through the issuance of convertible bonds (OCA), officially launching
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+24.89%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:34
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001591-2.27%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+14.28%
AaveToken
AAVE$324.04+2.46%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Corporate Bitcoin Investment Rises as Real Estate Leads Adoption

RWA commercial lending protocol Kasu receives $1 million in strategic investment from XDC Network