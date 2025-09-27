The post Cardano & Chainlink Near Breakouts as BlockDAG Crosses $410M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 05:00 See how Cardano and Chainlink test major levels while BlockDAG’s presale crosses $410M, with less than $200M left before reaching its $600M milestone Q4 brings a decisive phase for leading coins and presales. Cardano (ADA) is pressing under strong resistance, with steady activity and governance upgrades hinting at a run toward $1. Chainlink (LINK) is holding a step-by-step uptrend, but the $25–$27 ceiling will determine whether it keeps ranging or breaks into higher momentum. At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) has moved past early hype and into a countdown mode. The presale is now about 70% done, raising nearly $410M with under $200M left before the $600M limit. That shift from “ongoing” to “closing soon” is creating urgency. With adoption numbers already strong, many now ask which crypto to invest in before the year closes. Here’s where ADA, LINK, and BDAG stand in Q4. Chainlink Price Setup and Ceiling Test LINK has kept its pattern of higher lows since summer, but the $25–$27 zone is still the lid. If it breaks and stays above $27 on weekly timeframes, that would turn a long-term barrier into fresh support. Such a move opens targets in the high-30s and low-40s. Until then, traders can expect swings between $21 and $27. The key sign of confirmation will be volume growth in spot markets, not just leverage activity. On the project side, Chainlink’s cross-chain protocol and new institutional deals give bulls added strength to argue for a breakout. The simple rule stays clear: treat $27 as the key level. A hold above it, backed by rising On-Balance Volume and daily RSI above 55, points to trend continuation. Failed retests, though, keep LINK inside its trading band. The chart leaves little middle ground, making the setup straightforward. Cardano Price… The post Cardano & Chainlink Near Breakouts as BlockDAG Crosses $410M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 05:00 See how Cardano and Chainlink test major levels while BlockDAG’s presale crosses $410M, with less than $200M left before reaching its $600M milestone Q4 brings a decisive phase for leading coins and presales. Cardano (ADA) is pressing under strong resistance, with steady activity and governance upgrades hinting at a run toward $1. Chainlink (LINK) is holding a step-by-step uptrend, but the $25–$27 ceiling will determine whether it keeps ranging or breaks into higher momentum. At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) has moved past early hype and into a countdown mode. The presale is now about 70% done, raising nearly $410M with under $200M left before the $600M limit. That shift from “ongoing” to “closing soon” is creating urgency. With adoption numbers already strong, many now ask which crypto to invest in before the year closes. Here’s where ADA, LINK, and BDAG stand in Q4. Chainlink Price Setup and Ceiling Test LINK has kept its pattern of higher lows since summer, but the $25–$27 zone is still the lid. If it breaks and stays above $27 on weekly timeframes, that would turn a long-term barrier into fresh support. Such a move opens targets in the high-30s and low-40s. Until then, traders can expect swings between $21 and $27. The key sign of confirmation will be volume growth in spot markets, not just leverage activity. On the project side, Chainlink’s cross-chain protocol and new institutional deals give bulls added strength to argue for a breakout. The simple rule stays clear: treat $27 as the key level. A hold above it, backed by rising On-Balance Volume and daily RSI above 55, points to trend continuation. Failed retests, though, keep LINK inside its trading band. The chart leaves little middle ground, making the setup straightforward. Cardano Price…

Cardano & Chainlink Near Breakouts as BlockDAG Crosses $410M

2025/09/27
Crypto News
  • 27 September 2025
  • |
  • 05:00

See how Cardano and Chainlink test major levels while BlockDAG’s presale crosses $410M, with less than $200M left before reaching its $600M milestone

Q4 brings a decisive phase for leading coins and presales. Cardano (ADA) is pressing under strong resistance, with steady activity and governance upgrades hinting at a run toward $1. Chainlink (LINK) is holding a step-by-step uptrend, but the $25–$27 ceiling will determine whether it keeps ranging or breaks into higher momentum.

At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) has moved past early hype and into a countdown mode. The presale is now about 70% done, raising nearly $410M with under $200M left before the $600M limit. That shift from “ongoing” to “closing soon” is creating urgency. With adoption numbers already strong, many now ask which crypto to invest in before the year closes. Here’s where ADA, LINK, and BDAG stand in Q4.

Chainlink Price Setup and Ceiling Test

LINK has kept its pattern of higher lows since summer, but the $25–$27 zone is still the lid. If it breaks and stays above $27 on weekly timeframes, that would turn a long-term barrier into fresh support. Such a move opens targets in the high-30s and low-40s. Until then, traders can expect swings between $21 and $27. The key sign of confirmation will be volume growth in spot markets, not just leverage activity.

On the project side, Chainlink’s cross-chain protocol and new institutional deals give bulls added strength to argue for a breakout. The simple rule stays clear: treat $27 as the key level. A hold above it, backed by rising On-Balance Volume and daily RSI above 55, points to trend continuation. Failed retests, though, keep LINK inside its trading band. The chart leaves little middle ground, making the setup straightforward.

Cardano Price Levels and Market Picture

Cardano has moved sideways for months, finding demand around $0.85 and supply at $1.00–$1.05. Analysts highlight $0.93 as the near-term pivot; daily closes above that usually test $1.00 next, then $1.05–$1.13 if activity follows through. Since September, ADA has formed higher lows, suggesting quiet buying below resistance.

On the development side, the CIP-1694 governance upgrade has moved into execution, strengthening ADA’s case for deeper decentralization. If transactions and fees rise in Q4, breakout attempts should have stronger backing.

The tactical approach stays simple: trade level to level. A move above $0.93–$1.00 signals strength, with invalidation just under the range. On the other hand, stalling momentum into $1.05–$1.13 can be shorted. Technicals also help the case: the 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages are all pointing upward, and a daily RSI above 50 improves the odds of continuation.

BlockDAG Presale: Countdown to $600M

BlockDAG’s presale has entered its closing stretch, driven by hard numbers rather than promotion. With over $410M already raised, about 70% complete, and less than $200M to the $600M cap, the clock is running down. Presales often see sharp acceleration in their final phase, and BDAG looks set to repeat that pattern. Many are watching closely to decide which crypto to invest in as Q4 winds down.

Adoption stats show why demand has grown. The BlockDAG network has reached 3M X1 mobile miners, shipped 20K hardware miners worldwide, and added 312K holders. More than 26.4B coins have already been distributed. These are not future promises but active results, showing that the ecosystem is alive and scaling.

The “Buyer Battles” system adds another layer. Unsold daily batches go to the top buyer of the day, pushing competition and shortening timelines. This leaves participants racing against two clocks: the global cap and the daily contest. Both lean toward quicker sellouts.

Why the $600M mark is important: very few projects have raised anything close before mainnet. Ethereum gathered about $18M, Solana $25M, and Avalanche $230M. BDAG’s approach to $600M sets it apart, turning it into a rare half-billion-dollar Layer-1 story. With a fixed presale price of $0.0016, every new batch consumed reduces upside for latecomers, and the hard cap will close the chance entirely.

The message is clear: adoption, traction, and scarcity are in play now. The presale is no longer just about potential; it’s about a finish line within reach.

Final Thoughts on Which Crypto to Invest in

Both ADA and LINK are nearing key points. Cardano faces $0.93–$1.05, while Chainlink looks to $25–$27. If volume expands, both could see follow-through. BlockDAG, meanwhile, has turned its presale into a math-driven deadline. With $410M raised, less than $200M to go, 3M mobile miners, 20K hardware miners sold, 312K holders, and over 26B coins already distributed, the evidence is strong. Final-stage surges often arrive quickly, meaning its “ending soon” message could turn into “ended.”

For anyone considering which crypto to invest in, Q4 offers clear setups: ADA’s structure, LINK’s binary breakout, and BDAG’s countdown to $600M. The paths are visible, the levels defined, and the deadlines approaching.

