Cardano, Chainlink & Remittix Are This Week’s Top Crypto To Buy Now Pick As One Could Rally 30x

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/15 20:58
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00595-0.99%

With a new week firmly on the horizon, crypto analysts have offered a fresh outlook on the market, detailing which cryptocurrencies could make for better investments over the rest of the park. Cardano, Chainlink and the upcoming PayFi giant Remittix are some of the names that have been floated recently.

Cardano, in particular, is an interesting addition considering its poor performance in the market recently. However, onchain analysis indicates that the token could be on course for a massive price correction that sees it finally surge past the psychological $1 support mark.

Chainlink, on the other hand, is pumping in the market once again as the demand for DeFi tokens continues to ramp up.

Analysts Tip Cardano, Chainlink and Remittix As The Top Crypto Picks Heading Into the New Week

Like they usually do right at the start of every new week, crypto analysts have provided a list of crypto tokens they believe would make better investments than the rest of the options in the market. This list usually includes the most popular and highly rated tokens in the market. However, this time around, the reverse is the case.

Analysts have shocked perhaps the majority of the crypto industry with their latest suggestions, which include some down and out tokens such as Cardano and Chainlink.

Cardano, in particular, is a peculiar selection due to its history in the market in the current cycle. Chainlink, on the other hand, has seen better days in the market, but could be on course for a massive price correction over the next few weeks if analysts are spot on.

Remittix Launches Brand New Incentive Program For Upcoming RTX Token

Fresh off its recent milestone achievement of crossing the $25,6 million mark in its ongoing presale, Remittix, the upcoming PayFi project that has caught the eye of crypto enthusiasts, has launched a brand new incentive program to incentivize the purchase of its native RTX token.

The way the program works is simple and straightforward. For every token purchase made by a referral, a user will earn 15% of that figure in USDT rewards. These rewards can be paid out instantly and there is no cap on how much a user can earn from the program.

Remittix has caught the eye of the industry thanks to some innovative features and products, such as:

  • Direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries worldwide
  • 20% referral rewards for onboarding new users
  • Support for 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Cardano, Chainlink & Remittix Are This Week’s Top Crypto To Buy Now Pick As One Could Rally 30x appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) saw a 9.1% decline on Thursday after it revealed that it has integrated USDC on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), making it available for businesses and users on the remittance-based token's blockchain.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
XRP
XRP$3.0101-0.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-5.19%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/13 07:20
Partager
Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy leads public companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves. The company continuously acquires BTC, impacting the corporate crypto landscape. Continue Reading:Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases The post Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,534.56-0.68%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06133-1.77%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:17
Partager
Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates […]
Fasttoken
FTN$4.39562-0.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-5.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.15825-5.02%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar