The post Cardano Could Be Overtaken by Layer Brett in 2026 as Viral Attention Turns to $LBRETT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 02:10 Fresh XRP updates are keeping traders focused as XRP trades near key levels, but there’s another narrative brewing in the altcoin market — and it could shake up the rankings. Analysts are now suggesting that Cardano (ADA), one of the top Layer 1 blockchains, could be overtaken in market cap by Layer Brett ($LBRETT) by 2026 if its viral growth continues. With XRP preparing for its next breakout, some investors are rotating profits into presales like $LBRETT to capture higher upside. XRP price prediction: Preparing for the next move XRP has been consolidating, with analysts targeting a breakout above $3.50 that could lead to a run toward $4 in the coming months. Some XRP price prediction models are even more aggressive, suggesting $5–$7 during the next bull cycle as institutional adoption grows. Traders are also eyeing potential ETF approvals or major partnerships that could inject new liquidity and spark a rally. However, XRP’s market cap means that while returns may be steady, they are unlikely to match the multiples that smaller tokens can deliver. Cardano’s challenge: Losing ground to newcomers Cardano remains a favorite among long-term holders thanks to its peer reviewed approach and strong developer community. But ADA’s growth has slowed compared to competitors, and its price has been ranging for months. Analysts warn that without a major catalyst, Cardano could lose market share and potentially slip in the rankings as new projects gain traction. This is where Layer Brett enters the picture — an Ethereum Layer 2 project combining meme coin virality with real utility. Its early success and explosive community growth have led some analysts to claim that $LBRETT could rival ADA’s market cap in the coming years, creating one of the most exciting upsets in crypto. Why Layer Brett… The post Cardano Could Be Overtaken by Layer Brett in 2026 as Viral Attention Turns to $LBRETT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 02:10 Fresh XRP updates are keeping traders focused as XRP trades near key levels, but there’s another narrative brewing in the altcoin market — and it could shake up the rankings. Analysts are now suggesting that Cardano (ADA), one of the top Layer 1 blockchains, could be overtaken in market cap by Layer Brett ($LBRETT) by 2026 if its viral growth continues. With XRP preparing for its next breakout, some investors are rotating profits into presales like $LBRETT to capture higher upside. XRP price prediction: Preparing for the next move XRP has been consolidating, with analysts targeting a breakout above $3.50 that could lead to a run toward $4 in the coming months. Some XRP price prediction models are even more aggressive, suggesting $5–$7 during the next bull cycle as institutional adoption grows. Traders are also eyeing potential ETF approvals or major partnerships that could inject new liquidity and spark a rally. However, XRP’s market cap means that while returns may be steady, they are unlikely to match the multiples that smaller tokens can deliver. Cardano’s challenge: Losing ground to newcomers Cardano remains a favorite among long-term holders thanks to its peer reviewed approach and strong developer community. But ADA’s growth has slowed compared to competitors, and its price has been ranging for months. Analysts warn that without a major catalyst, Cardano could lose market share and potentially slip in the rankings as new projects gain traction. This is where Layer Brett enters the picture — an Ethereum Layer 2 project combining meme coin virality with real utility. Its early success and explosive community growth have led some analysts to claim that $LBRETT could rival ADA’s market cap in the coming years, creating one of the most exciting upsets in crypto. Why Layer Brett…

Cardano Could Be Overtaken by Layer Brett in 2026 as Viral Attention Turns to $LBRETT

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 07:28
NEAR
NEAR$3.093-4.09%
1
1$0.011836-4.20%
RealLink
REAL$0.06348-2.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08629-2.22%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005206-5.84%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5263-5.17%
Crypto News
  • 20 September 2025
  • |
  • 02:10

Fresh XRP updates are keeping traders focused as XRP trades near key levels, but there’s another narrative brewing in the altcoin market — and it could shake up the rankings.

Analysts are now suggesting that Cardano (ADA), one of the top Layer 1 blockchains, could be overtaken in market cap by Layer Brett ($LBRETT) by 2026 if its viral growth continues. With XRP preparing for its next breakout, some investors are rotating profits into presales like $LBRETT to capture higher upside.

XRP price prediction: Preparing for the next move

XRP has been consolidating, with analysts targeting a breakout above $3.50 that could lead to a run toward $4 in the coming months. Some XRP price prediction models are even more aggressive, suggesting $5–$7 during the next bull cycle as institutional adoption grows. Traders are also eyeing potential ETF approvals or major partnerships that could inject new liquidity and spark a rally. However, XRP’s market cap means that while returns may be steady, they are unlikely to match the multiples that smaller tokens can deliver.

Cardano’s challenge: Losing ground to newcomers

Cardano remains a favorite among long-term holders thanks to its peer reviewed approach and strong developer community. But ADA’s growth has slowed compared to competitors, and its price has been ranging for months. Analysts warn that without a major catalyst, Cardano could lose market share and potentially slip in the rankings as new projects gain traction.

This is where Layer Brett enters the picture — an Ethereum Layer 2 project combining meme coin virality with real utility. Its early success and explosive community growth have led some analysts to claim that $LBRETT could rival ADA’s market cap in the coming years, creating one of the most exciting upsets in crypto.

Why Layer Brett could be the next big thing

Layer Brett is still in presale, priced at just $0.0058, and has already raised over $3.8M. Its staking rewards of over 680% APY and capped 10B supply are drawing investors looking for asymmetric opportunities.

Key reasons $LBRETT could overtake ADA in the long run:

  • Viral community growth – thousands of new holders weekly
  • 680+% staking APY – huge rewards before dilution
  • Ethereum Layer 2 scalability – cheap, fast, and secure
  • $1M community giveaway – driving attention and hype
  • Analyst projections – tipped for 50x potential in 2025–2026
  • Early-stage upside – much more room to grow than ADA

Attention is turning to $LBRETT

Social media mentions of Layer Brett have skyrocketed in recent weeks, rivaling those of established altcoins. This type of viral attention has historically been a leading indicator for major price moves, as seen with SHIB and DOGE during their breakout phases. Influencers and analysts on X (formerly Twitter) are now discussing $LBRETT daily, fueling even more FOMO for new buyers.

Final Shot: Don’t wait for 2026 to make a move

XRP price prediction models may show steady gains, and Cardano could still deliver moderate returns, but the most explosive upside may come from early-stage projects like Layer Brett. By the time $LBRETT reaches ADA’s size, the easy multiples will be gone, leaving latecomers chasing higher prices.

Layer Brett presale is live — grab your $LBRETT now before the next stage sells out and staking rewards shrink.
Website: https://layerbrett.com
Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett
X: https://x.com/LayerBrett

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/xrp-price-prediction-cardano-could-be-overtaken-by-layer-brett-in-2026-as-viral-attention-turns-to-lbrett/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

TLDR: DBS, Ripple, and Franklin Templeton will enable sgBENJI token trades using RLUSD stablecoin on DBS Digital Exchange. Investors can rebalance portfolios 24/7 and earn yield by holding tokenized money market funds on the XRP Ledger. DBS will explore repo lending, allowing sgBENJI tokens to serve as collateral for credit and wider liquidity access. Franklin [...] The post Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.9896-3.16%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01342-7.19%
FUND
FUND$0.01851--%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/18 13:21
Partager
Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

Michigan lawmakers moved a bill that would let the state hold crypto assets closer to a vote, advancing House Bill 4087 to a second reading in mid-September 2025. Related Reading: Israel’s Counter-Terror Unit Flags Large Stablecoin Flows Linked To Iran According to reports, the proposal would change the Michigan Management and Budget Act to create […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00183313-7.99%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.012309-5.56%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/20 07:00
Partager
DeFi Technologies strategically invests in stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin

DeFi Technologies strategically invests in stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin

PANews reported on September 18 that according to PRNewswire, Nasdaq-listed company DeFi Technologies announced a strategic investment in the stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin. The specific investment amount has not been disclosed. The latter is currently focusing on the African stablecoin market and is also a supporter of the cNGN stablecoin. The stablecoin is issued by Wrapped CBDC Limited and aims to achieve secure and scalable digital payments.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001873-7.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001835-5.65%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 10:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

DeFi Technologies strategically invests in stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin

XRP, Cardano, PEPE Stalling; Pepeto Emerges Q4’s Best Crypto To Buy Now

FBI director under fire for controversial stock trades