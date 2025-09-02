Cardano ETF Rumors Build — DOT and LINK Rally With Altcoin Buzz

The rumors regarding a Cardano (ADA) ETF have reached serious traction in August 2025 attracting new excitement to the market. The catalyst was Grayscale filing an updated S-1 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in order to advance its Cardano ETF filing.

The proposal outlines that the ETF would be traded on NYSE Arca where it would directly hold ADA but have Coinbase Custody acting as security. That setup eliminates exposure to leverage, or derivatives, which is safer to the traditional investors.

Polymarket data show that the probability of an SEC approval of a Cardano ETF has now increased to approximately 87% the previous month-of-time probability of about 63-75%. Such an increase of probability has increased confidence in ADA. The coin has already overcome the resistance of $0.85 on the charts and analysts have a belief that it can move beyond 1.00 should support be maintained. Others even have an eye on a 40-55% price increase in the event that the ETF is cleared.

In addition to the ETF buzz, the continued activity of Cardano such as smart contract upgrades, developer tools, and the Midnight privacy protocol have provided investors with grounds to remain optimistic. The only catch is timing. The SEC has already pushed its final decision date of August 27 to October 26 because of its analysis of nearly 100 crypto ETF applications. However, as analysts note, Cardano is among the companies that are on top when regulatory clarity comes.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot has been trading in the range of $3.80-$4.20 up until August. It is now trading near 3.85 which is a little lower than the position it was a month ago. The short-term indicators are inconclusive, yet the strength of Polkadot resides in the possibility to connect various blockchains. That is the reason why it is considered by many investors as a major player in the next cycle.

Analysts reckon that DOT would be supported at $3.85 and then slowly increase to $4.20 by end of year. The price will be between $6.99-$8.45 in the year 2026 with increased adoption. With the altseason discussion gaining traction, DOT has been kept in the spotlight of traders looking out to the long-term growth.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink has been one of the stronger movers this month. It pushed through resistance at $19 and is now holding above $23 going into September. Traders say demand for its oracle services—vital for smart contracts that rely on real-world data—is giving LINK an edge.

In the long run, as LINK continues to innovate and gain adoption, some are speculating that the older highs may be retested. To the traders, it is currently one of the safer altseason bets.

New Altcoin Joins the List

Analysts are calling for LINK to target $30 in the near term, thanks to both technical strength and wider use across DeFi and NFT projects.

Conclusion

ETF speculation has made Cardano the focal point, and DOT and LINK are the beneficiary of the same altcoin optimism wave. Should approvals be made in October, analysts anticipate that it might be a sign of the whole market.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

