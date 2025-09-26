The post Cardano Eyes Deploying Millions Of ADA For Stablecoin Liquidity In New Roadmap To Narrow Ether, Solana Gap ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The Cardano Foundation has unveiled the next phase of the roadmap, earmarking large volumes of ADA for stablecoin liquidity and incubating a raft of ecosystem projects. However, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is backing a community-elected board to steer the organization’s operations. Stablecoins To Receive Major Attention In New Cardano Roadmap Cardano’s ecosystem is bracing itself for a raft of improvements following the unveiling of the next phase of a roadmap. According to an X post, the Cardano Foundation confirmed that the three-year roadmap will build on the recent successes recorded by the blockchain, focusing on stablecoins and community projects. The first objective will see the foundation provide an eight-figure ADA amount in liquidity to Cardano stablecoin projects. Plans to support DeFi adoption via the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget are already underway, following initial pushback over the proposal to convert a portion of the treasury to stablecoins. While the move is poised to deepen liquidity pools, the Cardano Foundation added that the next phase of the plan will involve deploying ADA tokens to support ecosystem initiatives. The team confirmed plans to deploy as much as 2 million ADA to the Venture Hub, a pilot accelerator for Cardano-native projects. Furthermore, the roadmap will involve the deployment of 220 million ADA to 11 DReps, building on the delegation of 140 million ADA to seven builder DREPs. While stablecoins and Cardano native projects are poised to grow in the coming months, the roadmap highlights an ambitious plan to boost adoption metrics. Per the statement, the Cardano Foundation will focus on integrations, listings, and real-world assets (RWA) support, with plans to adopt the latest payments framework x402. Advertisement &nbsp Sweeping Changes To Fund The Roadmap To ensure a robust financial safety net, the Cardano Foundation has introduced several changes to… The post Cardano Eyes Deploying Millions Of ADA For Stablecoin Liquidity In New Roadmap To Narrow Ether, Solana Gap ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The Cardano Foundation has unveiled the next phase of the roadmap, earmarking large volumes of ADA for stablecoin liquidity and incubating a raft of ecosystem projects. However, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is backing a community-elected board to steer the organization’s operations. Stablecoins To Receive Major Attention In New Cardano Roadmap Cardano’s ecosystem is bracing itself for a raft of improvements following the unveiling of the next phase of a roadmap. According to an X post, the Cardano Foundation confirmed that the three-year roadmap will build on the recent successes recorded by the blockchain, focusing on stablecoins and community projects. The first objective will see the foundation provide an eight-figure ADA amount in liquidity to Cardano stablecoin projects. Plans to support DeFi adoption via the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget are already underway, following initial pushback over the proposal to convert a portion of the treasury to stablecoins. While the move is poised to deepen liquidity pools, the Cardano Foundation added that the next phase of the plan will involve deploying ADA tokens to support ecosystem initiatives. The team confirmed plans to deploy as much as 2 million ADA to the Venture Hub, a pilot accelerator for Cardano-native projects. Furthermore, the roadmap will involve the deployment of 220 million ADA to 11 DReps, building on the delegation of 140 million ADA to seven builder DREPs. While stablecoins and Cardano native projects are poised to grow in the coming months, the roadmap highlights an ambitious plan to boost adoption metrics. Per the statement, the Cardano Foundation will focus on integrations, listings, and real-world assets (RWA) support, with plans to adopt the latest payments framework x402. Advertisement &nbsp Sweeping Changes To Fund The Roadmap To ensure a robust financial safety net, the Cardano Foundation has introduced several changes to…

Cardano Eyes Deploying Millions Of ADA For Stablecoin Liquidity In New Roadmap To Narrow Ether, Solana Gap ⋆ ZyCrypto

2025/09/26 08:50
The Cardano Foundation has unveiled the next phase of the roadmap, earmarking large volumes of ADA for stablecoin liquidity and incubating a raft of ecosystem projects. However, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is backing a community-elected board to steer the organization’s operations.

Stablecoins To Receive Major Attention In New Cardano Roadmap

Cardano’s ecosystem is bracing itself for a raft of improvements following the unveiling of the next phase of a roadmap. According to an X post, the Cardano Foundation confirmed that the three-year roadmap will build on the recent successes recorded by the blockchain, focusing on stablecoins and community projects.

The first objective will see the foundation provide an eight-figure ADA amount in liquidity to Cardano stablecoin projects. Plans to support DeFi adoption via the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget are already underway, following initial pushback over the proposal to convert a portion of the treasury to stablecoins.

While the move is poised to deepen liquidity pools, the Cardano Foundation added that the next phase of the plan will involve deploying ADA tokens to support ecosystem initiatives. The team confirmed plans to deploy as much as 2 million ADA to the Venture Hub, a pilot accelerator for Cardano-native projects.

Furthermore, the roadmap will involve the deployment of 220 million ADA to 11 DReps, building on the delegation of 140 million ADA to seven builder DREPs.

While stablecoins and Cardano native projects are poised to grow in the coming months, the roadmap highlights an ambitious plan to boost adoption metrics. Per the statement, the Cardano Foundation will focus on integrations, listings, and real-world assets (RWA) support, with plans to adopt the latest payments framework x402.

Sweeping Changes To Fund The Roadmap

To ensure a robust financial safety net, the Cardano Foundation has introduced several changes to its operations. Firstly, the Foundation will attempt to grow its demand generation budget by up to 12% in the coming year, leveraging media and events.

Secondly, the Foundation has disclosed that it is shuttering its stake pool operator (SPO) delegation strategy after five years of bootstrapping the initiative. Meanwhile, the Cardano Foundation confirmed that it will reduce its self-delegation to 80 million ADA, demonstrating its commitment to decentralization ideals.

Charles Hoskinson hailed the changes as a step in the right direction but backed the launch of a community-elected board to steer the roadmap. Hoskinson has previously tipped Cardano to break the internet, hinting at incoming development and a positive regulatory stance in the US toward digital assets.

“It’s a good start and I’m glad that social pressure has improved the risk appetite,” said Hoskinson. “We still need a community-elected board. This is the last mile to reconciliation.”


