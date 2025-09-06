Cardano Faces Downside Pressure As Meme Traders Say Layer Brett Could Be The Standout Of 2025

If bears retain momentum, then ADA could create a further downside to $0.50 as per analysts. As a result, traders are moving into a lesser-known project: Layer Brett. The whispers from the market are that Layer Brett is the standout performer for the 2025 bull run

Layer Brett emerges as a breakout token with growing market fundamentals

As Cardano’s momentum wanes, analyst recommendations are increasingly pointing to Layer Brett. Investors have identified it as a breakout altcoin, and the market is calling it the “best new altcoins to buy in 2025”. The reason for the frenzy is not far-fetched. Unlike bigger-cap names like Cardano, Layer Brett is providing multiple ROI narratives.

For one, while Cardano holders will largely rely on price appreciation for gains, $LBRETT actively rewards its community from day one. Early participants can stake tokens immediately via its dApp and unlock staggering APYs, currently trending around 990%. These rewards adjust downward as more holders stake, making early entry especially lucrative.

Yet, Layer Brett maintains the meme energy common among its class of digital assets. This time around, the buzz isn’t limited to only crypto Twitter. More than 5,000 holders have contributed over $2.6 million. Wallet numbers are up, Telegram activity is spiking, and mid-tier influencers are beginning to call Layer Brett “the standout token of 2025.”

Layer Brett also features as an Ethereum Layer 2 project, combining speed with affordability. It delivers lightning-fast transactions without compromising decentralization or security. The design is scalable enough to handle mass adoption, making it well-positioned for real-world use, while avoiding the network bottlenecks that plague older blockchains.

Cardano faces downside risks to $0.5 amid selling pressure

Cardano last traded above the $1 mark on August 14. The asset has faced a significant correction since reaching this high. The dip could be attributed to the general market bearishness, particularly as Bitcoin and Ethereum face similar headwinds. Investors may have begun booking profits in assets like ADA after BTC climbed to an all-time high of $124,128 in August.

Still, Buyers attempted to stall Cardano’s pullback at the 50-day SMA ($0.85), but the bears maintained their selling pressure. The token closed below the 50-day SMA for the month, starting the move toward the support line of a descending channel pattern.

The only hope for buyers now is to defend the support line 0.78, but even its recent relief rally is expected to face selling at the 20-day EMA ($0.82). If the price turns down sharply from the 20-day EMA, the likelihood of a drop to $0.5 increases.

Buyers will have to propel Cardano’s price above the downtrend line to signal a comeback. The asset could then rally to $1.02 if all market conditions align.

Conclusion

Cardano’s near-term outlook remains uncertain, with price predictions warning of a possible slide toward $0.5. Even if resistance holds firm, ADA’s best chances are reaching towards the $1 mark again. As a result, the market play analysts are backing is Layer Brett. This meme coin is proving to be the standout performer of the 2025 bull run with its presale momentum and fundamentals shaking the market.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0053. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Cardano Faces Downside Pressure As Meme Traders Say Layer Brett Could Be The Standout Of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.