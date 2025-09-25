The crypto market is closely watching Cardano’s latest developments this week. ADA price is trading at $0.82 as the Foundation rolls out major stablecoin liquidity programs and investors are eager to see if these new roll-outs could help ADA climb toward $5.  While Cardano focuses on adoption, DeFi growth, and expanding its ecosystem, altcoins with […]The crypto market is closely watching Cardano’s latest developments this week. ADA price is trading at $0.82 as the Foundation rolls out major stablecoin liquidity programs and investors are eager to see if these new roll-outs could help ADA climb toward $5.  While Cardano focuses on adoption, DeFi growth, and expanding its ecosystem, altcoins with […]

Cardano Foundation Commits 8 Figures Of ADA To Stablecoin Liquidity – Will ADA Price Reach $5

2025/09/25 20:27
The crypto market is closely watching Cardano’s latest developments this week. ADA price is trading at $0.82 as the Foundation rolls out major stablecoin liquidity programs and investors are eager to see if these new roll-outs could help ADA climb toward $5. 

While Cardano focuses on adoption, DeFi growth, and expanding its ecosystem, altcoins with real-world utility, such as Remittix (RTX), are also gaining attention. Traders are considering both ADA and Remittix for their potential to deliver strong returns and long-term growth.

ADA Price Outlook and Onchain Adoption Initiatives

ADA price is currently $0.82. The Cardano Foundation has announced an eight-figure commitment of ADA to support stablecoin projects. This major funding is designed to improve decentralized finance (DeFi) adoption and also create stronger liquidity channels for the ecosystem at large. 

Analysts are monitoring whether this initiative could push the ADA price closer to $5 in the coming months.

The Foundation’s roadmap shows clear intentions to grow its influence. The stablecoin liquidity program aims to provide tens of millions of ADA to support various stablecoin projects. These efforts complement the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget, which encourages community participation and strengthens the on-chain economy. 

Earlier in 2025, Charles Hoskinson proposed converting $100 million of ADA into a combination of stablecoins and Bitcoin to enhance DeFi liquidity. Additionally, integration plans with World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin could expand ADA’s presence in global markets.

All these just goes to show that Cardano blockchain is in active development and paired with its inclusion in the US strategic crypto reserve earlier this year, analysts see ADA price clinching its ATH and soaring towards $5 mark before Q4 2026. 

Remittix: PayFi Altcoin Leading Crypto Growth

Remittix has raised over $26.4 million, sold over 669 million tokens, and is currently priced at $0.1130. It continues to gain attention as a top PayFi altcoin, offering real-world utility and strong adoption metrics.

The project’s recent milestones highlight its growing credibility. The CertiK audit has ranked Remittix #1 among pre-launch tokens, and the wallet beta is live, allowing community testers to explore full functionality.

Why top ICO experts are rushing in

  • Remittix supports cross-border crypto-to-bank transfers in more than 30 countries.
  • Real-time FX conversion allows seamless conversion of over 40 cryptocurrencies.
  • The platform is built for mass adoption, not speculation.
  • Early users earn 15% USDT referral rewards, claimable daily via the dashboard.
  • Deflationary tokenomics are designed to reward long-term holders and increase value.

These features make Remittix a standout project for investors seeking utility-focused, high-growth crypto assets.

Analysts Conclude ADA and Remittix Are Set for Growth

While the ADA price may rise toward $5 if adoption and capital inflows continue, Remittix offers a complementary opportunity for portfolio growth. Its proven milestones, community engagement, and top security ranking create confidence for investors seeking high-potential crypto exposure. 

Combined with Cardano’s expanding stablecoin liquidity and DeFi initiatives, these projects highlight actionable paths to capture value in the evolving crypto landscape.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:
Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

