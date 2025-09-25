The post Cardano Foundation Launches Major Initiative to Drive Ecosystem Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano Foundation allocates eight-figure ADA sum for stablecoin liquidity boost. Real-world asset tokenization receives over $10 million funding commitment. New delegated representatives program gets 220 million ADA allocation. The Cardano Foundation has announced a comprehensive strategy aimed at accelerating mainstream adoption of the ADA ecosystem. The initiative includes multiple funding streams targeting key growth areas within the blockchain network. Tuesday’s announcement outlined the Foundation’s plan to address stablecoin liquidity challenges on Cardano. The organization will deploy eight-figure ADA amounts to support native stablecoin projects, targeting increased DeFi activity on the network. Current stablecoin market capitalization sits at $307 billion according to CoinMarketCap data. Unveiling the next phase of our roadmap for Cardano adoption. • 8-figures $ada for stablecoin liquidity• DeFi liquidity initiatives support• 220M ada delegation to new DReps• $10M+ RWA launch• 2M ada to the Venture Hub• Expanded promotion & adoption Thread: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/hlOwkNWct0 — Cardano Foundation (@Cardano_CF) September 23, 2025 Treasury Proposal Targets DeFi Growth A governance proposal currently under review seeks to allocate 50 million ADA, valued at approximately $40.65 million, from the treasury reserves. The Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget aims to enhance liquidity conditions for fiat-pegged tokens operating on Cardano infrastructure. Real-world asset tokenization represents another priority area receiving substantial funding. The Foundation has committed over $10 million to support RWA projects launching on Cardano, working alongside MembersCap to attract both retail and institutional participants. The delegated representative system will receive 220 million ADA to establish new DReps within “Adoption and Operations” categories. This allocation comes alongside plans to reduce self-delegation to 80 million ADA, limiting the Foundation’s influence on network governance decisions. Additional funding of up to 2 million ADA will flow to the Venture Hub through 2026, supporting broader ecosystem development initiatives. These measures indicate the Foundation’s strategic pivot toward expanding Cardano’s presence in… The post Cardano Foundation Launches Major Initiative to Drive Ecosystem Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano Foundation allocates eight-figure ADA sum for stablecoin liquidity boost. Real-world asset tokenization receives over $10 million funding commitment. New delegated representatives program gets 220 million ADA allocation. The Cardano Foundation has announced a comprehensive strategy aimed at accelerating mainstream adoption of the ADA ecosystem. The initiative includes multiple funding streams targeting key growth areas within the blockchain network. Tuesday’s announcement outlined the Foundation’s plan to address stablecoin liquidity challenges on Cardano. The organization will deploy eight-figure ADA amounts to support native stablecoin projects, targeting increased DeFi activity on the network. Current stablecoin market capitalization sits at $307 billion according to CoinMarketCap data. Unveiling the next phase of our roadmap for Cardano adoption. • 8-figures $ada for stablecoin liquidity• DeFi liquidity initiatives support• 220M ada delegation to new DReps• $10M+ RWA launch• 2M ada to the Venture Hub• Expanded promotion & adoption Thread: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/hlOwkNWct0 — Cardano Foundation (@Cardano_CF) September 23, 2025 Treasury Proposal Targets DeFi Growth A governance proposal currently under review seeks to allocate 50 million ADA, valued at approximately $40.65 million, from the treasury reserves. The Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget aims to enhance liquidity conditions for fiat-pegged tokens operating on Cardano infrastructure. Real-world asset tokenization represents another priority area receiving substantial funding. The Foundation has committed over $10 million to support RWA projects launching on Cardano, working alongside MembersCap to attract both retail and institutional participants. The delegated representative system will receive 220 million ADA to establish new DReps within “Adoption and Operations” categories. This allocation comes alongside plans to reduce self-delegation to 80 million ADA, limiting the Foundation’s influence on network governance decisions. Additional funding of up to 2 million ADA will flow to the Venture Hub through 2026, supporting broader ecosystem development initiatives. These measures indicate the Foundation’s strategic pivot toward expanding Cardano’s presence in…

Cardano Foundation Launches Major Initiative to Drive Ecosystem Adoption

2025/09/25
  • Cardano Foundation allocates eight-figure ADA sum for stablecoin liquidity boost.
  • Real-world asset tokenization receives over $10 million funding commitment.
  • New delegated representatives program gets 220 million ADA allocation.

The Cardano Foundation has announced a comprehensive strategy aimed at accelerating mainstream adoption of the ADA ecosystem. The initiative includes multiple funding streams targeting key growth areas within the blockchain network.

Tuesday’s announcement outlined the Foundation’s plan to address stablecoin liquidity challenges on Cardano. The organization will deploy eight-figure ADA amounts to support native stablecoin projects, targeting increased DeFi activity on the network.

Current stablecoin market capitalization sits at $307 billion according to CoinMarketCap data.

Treasury Proposal Targets DeFi Growth

A governance proposal currently under review seeks to allocate 50 million ADA, valued at approximately $40.65 million, from the treasury reserves. The Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget aims to enhance liquidity conditions for fiat-pegged tokens operating on Cardano infrastructure.

Real-world asset tokenization represents another priority area receiving substantial funding. The Foundation has committed over $10 million to support RWA projects launching on Cardano, working alongside MembersCap to attract both retail and institutional participants.

The delegated representative system will receive 220 million ADA to establish new DReps within “Adoption and Operations” categories. This allocation comes alongside plans to reduce self-delegation to 80 million ADA, limiting the Foundation’s influence on network governance decisions.

Additional funding of up to 2 million ADA will flow to the Venture Hub through 2026, supporting broader ecosystem development initiatives. These measures indicate the Foundation’s strategic pivot toward expanding Cardano’s presence in emerging blockchain sectors.

Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s founder, expressed approval for the new direction, describing it as a “good start” while advocating for community-elected board establishment. Hoskinson had previously criticized the Foundation’s approach, attributing network development delays to organizational issues.

The founder has been pursuing external partnerships, including ongoing discussions to bring World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin to Cardano. Hoskinson has also proposed using $100 million in ADA from treasury funds to acquire native stablecoins, furthering DeFi expansion goals on the network.

PANews2023/05/11
PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $241 million yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time). BlackRock's IBIT saw a single-day net inflow of $129 million, bringing its total net inflow to $60.776 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB saw a net inflow of $37.7217 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.184 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is US$149.736 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 6.62% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a cumulative net inflow of US$57.492 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0,00008788+0,02%
ARK
ARK$0,4195-3,20%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00553-0,18%
PANews2025/09/25
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) demanded an investigation Wednesday into potential conflicts of interest concerning Trump administration officials David Sacks and Steve Witkoff, and their association with the World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency venture.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0,0141-6,43%
DAR Open Network
D$0,03052-1,32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,573-1,55%
Coinstats2025/09/25
