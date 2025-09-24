The Cardano Foundation has announced the next phase of its roadmap, which sets out its development priorities for the coming years and covers six key areas, from decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 to decentralized governance and increased promotion. The foundation emphasized: “We will continue to work with the ecosystem and a number of community and […] Сообщение Cardano Foundation presented the next stage of the roadmap появились сначала на INCRYPTED.The Cardano Foundation has announced the next phase of its roadmap, which sets out its development priorities for the coming years and covers six key areas, from decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 to decentralized governance and increased promotion. The foundation emphasized: “We will continue to work with the ecosystem and a number of community and […] Сообщение Cardano Foundation presented the next stage of the roadmap появились сначала на INCRYPTED.

Cardano Foundation presented the next stage of the roadmap

Par : Incrypted
2025/09/24 18:19
SIX
SIX$0.02097+1.10%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00173+1.05%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000578+46.32%
  • According to the updated roadmap, the Cardano Foundation has focused on six key areas of development.
  • In particular, the organization is investing millions in the ADA crypto asset in DeFi, Web3, and RWA.
  • In addition to the startup support program, the foundation will also increase its marketing budget by 12% in 2026.

The Cardano Foundation has announced the next phase of its roadmap, which sets out its development priorities for the coming years and covers six key areas, from decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 to decentralized governance and increased promotion.

The foundation emphasized:

First of all, the Cardano Foundation will provide an eight-figure sum in ADA cryptocurrency to support key stablecoin projects and increase liquidity. The Foundation will also support community initiatives aimed at developing the DeFi ecosystem, including the proposal for the Stablecoin DeFi liquidity budget.

In addition, to accelerate the adoption of Web3 on the Cardano network, two new specialists will join the team to focus on integrations, listings, and the development of real-world assets (RWAs).

Additionally, after the Venture Hub pilot, the fund plans to scale up its support program for startups and enterprises. In 2026, up to ADA 2 million will be allocated for the development of the initiative. The support tools include investments, loans, technical advice, and partnerships with Draper U, Techstars, and CV VC.

The Cardano blockchain has also already launched $10 million in RWA through a partnership with MembersCap. For further development, the fund is working to implement CIP-0113 and CIP-0143 standards and adapt the new x402 payment framework.

Furthermore, the foundation will increase its marketing budget by 12% in 2026 to raise global awareness of Cardano. The initiatives include the Cardano Academy educational program, participation in TOKEN2049, Consensus, and Africa Tech Summit 2026.

At the same time, the Cardano Foundation plans to delegate another 220 million ADA to 11 new DReps (Adoption and Operations), reducing its own self-deployment to 80 million ADA. This will be the next step in the development of a more inclusive and transparent governance system.

Funding for the new areas will require abandoning the current SPO delegation strategy and moving to using the fund’s own pools.

In May, the network’s founder Charles Hoskinson announced his intention to introduce the world’s first private stablecoin.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009955-11.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017006-0.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:26
Partager
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01214+0.24%
Aster
ASTER$2.33+34.88%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 17:06
Partager
Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Uniswap Labs launched "Compact v1" on Thursday, aiming to reduce cross-chain fragmentation. The system enables secure and reusable resource locking across different blockchain networks, creating a shared framework for developers to customize and compile systems. Compact is an ownerless ERC-6909 contract used to manage resource locks. Its core feature is that it allows initiators to deposit tokens to create resource locks. These locks are controlled by the initiator and can support multiple verifiable "compacts" with specified asset claim conditions. Its architecture consists of four key components: an allocator to prevent double spending, an arbitrator to verify commitment conditions, a tribunal as the settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and an envoy providing backup verification for smart contract wallets. The system will support UniswapX cross-chain swaps, which have already been adopted by LI.FI and Rhinestone. Furthermore, Compact v1 has undergone multiple independent security reviews, with a full audit report forthcoming. It will also be included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.
CROSS
CROSS$0.25279+7.10%
Core DAO
CORE$0.407-0.78%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00498+2.80%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 17:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Promises to Put Bitcoin at the Heart of State Policy

Canada accelerates China trade push as Washington hesitates