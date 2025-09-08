Cardano Founder Announces New 24/7 Development Model to Accelerate Leios Progress

Cardano has launched a follow-the-sun development model to accelerate the progress of the Leios upgrade. Charles Hoskinson, the founder and CEO of Cardano’s technical arm Input Output, made this known in a recent livestream. For context, Ouroboros Leios is a major Cardano upgrade to significantly enhance the network’s scalability and transaction throughput. The upgrade intends to achieve this goal by enabling transactions to be processed in parallel through a three-tier block structure. First unveiled in 2022, Leios has been under active development alongside other Cardano-related projects and upgrades. New Development Model to Speed Up Leios Progress Interestingly, Hoskinson stressed the importance of Leios, calling it the single most urgent program for the Cardano network. Based on this urgency, he announced the launch of a follow-the-sun development model to accelerate Leios’ progress. He explained that this model enables Leios’ development to continue around the clock, with teams in different time zones and continents working in shifts to maintain continuous progress. Under this model, once one team completes its shift on Leios, another team in a different time zone immediately picks up, enabling continuous, round-the-clock progress. He disclosed that community members can track the pace of Leios’ progress on GitHub, where the timestamps and commits will reflect this 24/7 development. Zero Tolerance for Resistance Hoskinson emphasized that he would not tolerate any resistance to this approach. According to him, any engineering team member who doubts or resists the new approach has been reassigned, while others had their contracts terminated. He revealed that new developers are being recruited to solely focus on advancing Leios’ progress. Explaining the reason behind the recent move, Hoskinson stressed that the Leios upgrade, which was introduced in 2022, has been delayed for too long and is now “competitively necessary.” As a result, the IOG is bringing in agile engineers to work on Leios around the clock, replacing those who were slowing the upgrade’s progress. Meanwhile, Hoskinson has always echoed strong support for Leios. Earlier this year, he suggested that Leios and other Cardano-related upgrades are capable of making Cardano the fastest blockchain project on the planet, potentially surpassing its major rivals, Solana and Ethereum.