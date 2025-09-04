Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson discusses XRP collaboration

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson talked about the potential to work together with XRP on DeFi growth.

Summary
  • Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, sees potential in working together with Ripple
  • He confirmed he met with Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse and started talks
  • Cardano is looking to collaborate with multiple chains and communities

The future of DeFi is in collaboration, not competition, recent comments by Cardano’s (ADA) Charles Hoskinson suggest. On Tuesday, September 3, Hoskinson published an “ask me anything” styled video in which he discussed the opportunities for collaborating with other major networks, and XRP (XRP) in particular.

Hoskinson referenced the airdrop of Midnight’s DUST token, which serves as Cardano’s privacy-focused partner chain. The airdrop was an attempt to build goodwill with other communities and leaders. So far, this has worked particularly well with XRP, Hoskinson revealed.

Why Hoskinson wants Cardano to be closer to XRP

In his comments, Hoskinson singled out XRP as a major potential partner several times. In particular, he highlighted a conversation with Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple Labs, and confirmed that he was talking to him.

The reason for this openness to collaboration seems strategic for Cardano. Hoskinson shared a vision of Cardano as a DeFi infrastructure layer for external ecosystems. This would include networks like Bitcoin (BTC) but also XRP, which lacks native smart contract capabilities.

