Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Says “Ethereum Will Fail,” Explains Why He Left ETH

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:47
Threshold
T$0.01635+0.49%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001687+2.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016016-8.47%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003509-0.08%
Wink
LIKE$0.010323-4.66%
Ethereum
ETH$4,292.77+0.09%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002757+1.54%

Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson made striking statements about technology, cryptocurrencies and the future in his latest interview.

Hoskinson also explained how he entered the crypto space and why he left Ethereum.

Hoskinson stated that his intellectual curiosity began in childhood, and the Ron Paul campaign in 2007 sparked his interest in the idea of “sound money.”

Although he discovered Bitcoin around 2010, he said he initially didn’t take the project seriously. However, events like the 2013 launch of Silk Road, the network’s survival even after its founder left, and the financial crisis in Southern Cyprus convinced Hoskinson of Bitcoin’s potential and made him a “professional Bitcoiner.”

Hoskinson, one of Ethereum’s eight founders, confirmed his early departure from the project and advised young entrepreneurs to avoid launching with too many founders and to establish a clear founder agreement.

Hoskinson argued that the Ethereum vision has truly come to life in Cardano, citing Cardano’s unique design features, such as Extended UTXO, liquid non-custodial staking, and on-chain governance. He also suggested that Ethereum has become a victim of its own success and may not exist in 10-15 years. He based this view on Ethereum’s reliance on Layer 2s and structural challenges that Bitcoin DeFi’s growing momentum cannot overcome.

Hoskinson pointed out the large number of founders at Ethereum, which has eight co-founders, and the lack of a clear agreement between them. He believed this posed a problem for the project’s future.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cardano-founder-charles-hoskinson-says-ethereum-will-fail-explains-why-he-left-eth/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

The SwissBorg hack has drained $41M in SOL after Kiln’s API was compromised. The company has also vowed to reimburse users and strengthen its security measures. The SwissBorg hack has shaken confidence in third-party crypto infrastructure after attackers drained about 193,000 SOL, worth nearly $41 million.  $41 Million Stolen The hack targeted SwissBorg’s Solana Earn […] The post Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$215.39+0.80%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01905+0.31%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 07:43
Partager
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.01096+1.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1018+0.20%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002145+1.75%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Partager
New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

The US House Appropriations Committee has advanced H.R. 5166 — the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) spending bill for FY2026 — with language that would formally direct the Treasury Department to spell out how the federal government will custody Bitcoin and other digital assets it acquires, explicitly including holdings earmarked for the newly created […]
Humanity
H$0.04126-9.59%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013517-6.03%
Spell Token
SPELL$0.0004837-1.22%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/10 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

Ethena Labs Joins Bid for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Control