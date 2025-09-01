Cardano Founder Confirms Talks on USD1 Stablecoin and Chainlink Deals

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson announced new partnership talks that could reshape the Cardano ecosystem. He confirmed ongoing discussions with WLFI’s USD1 stablecoin and Chainlink. He also highlighted Cardano’s need for cross-chain integration to stay competitive.
Hoskinson revealed that Cardano is negotiating to bring WLFI’s USD1 stablecoin to the network. He said Cardano “can land that deal” and added that discussions were progressing. According to him, J.J. Siler is handling talks with WLFI CEO Zach Witkoff.
The USD1 stablecoin runs on Ethereum, BNB, and Tron networks. It launched in March and quickly gained adoption. With a $2.67 billion market cap, it currently ranks fifth among stablecoins.
If the deal succeeds, USD1 would become the largest stablecoin on Cardano. This move would expand liquidity and improve network activity. Hoskinson emphasized that such progress is key for Cardano’s relevance.
Hoskinson also confirmed that Cardano is in talks with Chainlink. He admitted the process may take longer because of high costs. He said the LINK team gave “an absurd number for integration.”
Nevertheless, Hoskinson said Cardano will “handle it” and “figure it out.” He praised Chainlink founder Sergey Nazarov as “extremely smart” and a skilled negotiator. He also described Chainlink as holding “a golden egg.”
Chainlink recently gained visibility through its collaboration with the US Department of Commerce. The project now delivers economic data on-chain. This growth reflects why Cardano considers Chainlink a strategic partner.
Hoskinson also mentioned plans to engage with Aave. He said, “I’d like USD1, I’d like Aave, I’d like Chainlink.” He called these projects a “bundle” Cardano is working to secure.
He explained that partnerships would help Cardano meet global standards. He gave the example of the US government choosing Chainlink for economic data needs. He argued Cardano must reach similar capabilities to succeed.
Hoskinson insisted that Cardano must keep pace with rapid industry changes. He concluded that cross-chain partnerships are essential for Cardano’s future growth. He stressed that these alliances could define Cardano’s competitive edge.
