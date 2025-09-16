Cardano Founder Endorses Ethereum’s New Privacy Initiative in Meme

TLDR

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson expressed support for Ethereum’s newly unveiled privacy roadmap.

Ethereum’s Privacy Steward of Ethereum initiative aims to improve privacy through tools like private transfers and confidential voting.

The Ethereum Foundation plans to develop solutions for private identity using zero-knowledge proofs.

Charles Hoskinson shared a meme on X, signaling his approval of Ethereum’s privacy efforts.

Cardano has focused on privacy and security since its launch in 2017, with initiatives like Midnight blockchain.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has sparked debate in the crypto world after responding to Ethereum’s new privacy roadmap. Ethereum’s newly unveiled privacy initiative has set the crypto community abuzz. The plan aims to introduce end-to-end privacy features on the Ethereum network.

Ethereum Rebrands Privacy Initiative as PSE

The Ethereum Foundation recently rebranded its Privacy & Scaling Exploration initiative as Privacy Steward of Ethereum (PSE). The PSE’s primary goal is to develop privacy-focused solutions within the Ethereum ecosystem. Over the next few months, Ethereum plans to create tools that enable private transfers, confidential voting, and improved privacy in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Ethereum also aims to address data exposure in RPC services. One of the primary focuses will be using zero-knowledge proofs to develop private identity solutions. This initiative comes at a time when the U.S. government is considering proposals to integrate identity checks directly into smart contracts.

Charles Hoskinson Reacts to Ethereum’s Privacy Roadmap

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, reacted to Ethereum’s privacy roadmap over the weekend. He shared a meme GIF of Christian Bale nodding in agreement with Kermit the Frog on X. This indicates Hoskinson’s approval of Ethereum’s move to introduce enhanced privacy features on the network.

Cardano has always emphasized privacy and security as key elements of its blockchain. Hoskinson and the Cardano team have been working on privacy-focused technologies since the project’s inception in 2017. In particular, the launch of the Midnight blockchain, a layer-2 solution, prioritizes privacy through zero-knowledge proofs.

While Ethereum is advancing its privacy efforts, Cardano continues to develop its privacy solutions. Midnight, the privacy-focused layer-2 blockchain, ensures users’ data remains secure through advanced cryptographic methods. Hoskinson has also hinted at launching a privacy-focused stablecoin on Cardano, which aims to further safeguard user transactions.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has made it clear that privacy and security will remain central to the platform’s growth. As the crypto industry evolves, Cardano continues to innovate with a strong focus on long-term sustainability and user privacy.

