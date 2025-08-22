Cardano Founder Proposes Automated Global Compliance System, Here’s Why

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/22 22:00
As international trade, finance, and digital assets grow more intertwined, the idea of creating a global automated system for smooth compliance is quickly gaining steam. At the forefront of this move is Cardano, which is currently making efforts to bring this key concept to life, offering a safe and reliable framework.

Worldwide Automated System For Seamless Compliance

In a significant development, Charles Hoskinson, a popular figure in the crypto landscape and founder of Cardano, has outlined an ambitious vision for automated global compliance. The founder’s statement comes as constant steps are being taken to implement a clear regulatory framework, which is considered a crucial factor in the future of finance.

Mintern shared an interview on X, where Charles Hoskinson underscored the company’s efforts to make this automated global system the norm within the sector. Such a move is likely to bridge the gap between blockchain innovation and legal obligations. 

Furthermore, this system could revolutionize how individuals, corporations, and governments comply with regulatory requirements by increasing transparency, cutting expenses, and eliminating human error. The founder’s proposal emphasizes how decentralized infrastructure and smart contracts can be used to build a lucid environment that could expedite financial monitoring globally.

During the interview, Hoskinson stated that the company can make compliance a matter of code, libraries, best practices, and zero-knowledge proofs with selective disclosure and reasonable privacy. As a result, the founder is confident that the move would lead to a world of automated compliance and regulation.

Furthermore, Hoskinson highlighted that the most important aspect of this system is that individuals and businesses can work with it. This implies that participants who desire to work with multiple jurisdictions can look towards numerous Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) such as the US regulation, German regulation, and Abu Dhabi regulation.

“These are libraries like software, and the updating of those is a public-private partnership, with the regulated on one side,” the founder added. With this system, both individuals and multi-trillion-dollar corporations will follow the same regulatory path. He claims that this system is completely automated and is built into the structure of the transaction.

As digital assets continue to gain widespread adoption, the project positions Cardano at the forefront of regulatory technology integration. It also emphasizes the increasing need for scalable solutions in the financial sector.

Over 100 Million Transactions Of Dirt-Cheap Fees

Cardano continues to solidify its position in the blockchain sector, reaching a new high in transactions with dirt-cheap fees. A report from Mintern shows that Cardano has officially processed over 112 million transactions, with an average price of less than $0.25.

The milestone highlights the blockchain‘s consistent development and rising usefulness in the ecosystem of digital assets. According to Mintern, this proves once again that affordability and scalability can coexist.

