Cardano Founder Publicly Declares ADA “The Best-Performing Asset Of All Time,” Here’s Why

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/04 20:30
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005545-8.99%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-4.40%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02671-0.78%
Cardano
ADA$0.8069-3.84%
WHY
WHY$0.000000026-5.62%

Despite Bitcoin making headlines with its remarkable surge to a new all-time high, Cardano still comes out on top in terms of gains, as the altcoin experiences significant growth. Meanwhile, Charles Hoskinson has publicly outlined Cardano’s notable performance against Bitcoin, positioning it as a leader among altcoins.

Bitcoin Outclassed By Cardano In Terms Of Gains

As the bull market cycle progresses, Cardano continues to display upside price action. In a recent interview, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, made a bold declaration, calling ADA the best-performing asset, as the blockchain’s growth trajectory continues to surpass that of top assets. 

Hoskinson made the declaration after receiving constant criticism about ADA being an underperforming asset. This bold statement is solely driven by the altcoin’s performance against Bitcoin, which has surpassed BTC in gains.

Citing years of steady price growth, Hoskinson highlighted that Cardano’s long-term performance has changed expectations in the digital asset industry. Over the past 1 year, the founder revealed that ADA has outperformed BTC by approximately 40%. 

While ADA’s price experienced a 140% increase within the time frame, Bitcoin’s price recorded 80% growth in the same period. According to Hoskinson, this disparity in price action is proof that ADA is among the best-performing assets in the last 12 months. 

Furthermore, the founder has outlined the substantial growth of the altcoin since it was introduced about 8 years ago. Interestingly, Hoskinson revealed that over 108,000 BTC, valued at a staggering $13 billion at current price levels, were raised to build Cardano. 

Even though a significant portion was raised to build the altcoin, it outperformed Bitcoin by more than 200% since it was launched in 2017. Given that ADA has outpaced BTC, which remains the crypto king, the founder has called ADA the best-performing asset of all time.

ADA Still At The Top By Gains

The broader crypto market may have turned bearish, causing the price of cryptocurrencies to drop, but Cardano continues to lead in gains.  A recent data shared by TapTools on the X platform shows that ADA has outperformed the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), SUI, Bitcoin, and Tron (TRX) over the last 90 days.

Within the period, the altcoin recorded over 24% profits despite the ongoing bearish sentiment in the sector. Meanwhile, DOGE, SUI, BTC, and TRX have risen by 15.56%, 8.10%, 7.36%, and 24.15% respectively, in the same period.

With its governance model entering a new phase and on-chain activity on the rise, Cardano’s momentum places it at the forefront of altcoins. The development also presents the network as a project that is changing the way that blockchain success is portrayed.

At the time of writing, ADA was trading at $0.81, displaying a nearly 2% decline in the last 24 hours. ADA’s decline may be due to its negative trading volume, which is demonstrating a more than 30% drop in the last day.

Cardano
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01343-0.95%
MAY
MAY$0.04311+1.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.12-15.90%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Partager
World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15527-3.49%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02353-4.85%
Major
MAJOR$0.15741+1.80%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:32
Partager
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
SEI
SEI$0.2804-4.59%
RealLink
REAL$0.059-3.78%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14099-1.74%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers