Cardano Founder Says Cardano Eyeing Major Partnerships with WLFI’s USD1 and Chainlink

Par : The Crypto Basic
2025/09/01 16:35
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has teased a major partnership with Chainlink and USD1 in a defining moment for the ADA ecosystem. Notably, Hoskinson got the ADA system excited on Sunday, August 31, during his AMA, when he disclosed that Cardano is working on a series of cross-chain partnerships. He mentioned several prominent projects that the ecosystem is looking to form alliances with, including World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and Chainlink. USD1 Coming to Cardano? When asked when the USD1 token would launch on Cardano, Hoskinson stated that Cardano “can land that deal.” For the uninitiated, the USD1 is a stablecoin issued by the WLFI, a DeFi project inspired by President Donald Trump. The dollar-pegged cryptocurrency launched in March on the Ethereum and BNB chains before debuting on the Tron network in June. Meanwhile, the stablecoin gained prominence upon launch, currently ranking as the fifth-largest stablecoin with its $2.67 billion market cap. And now, Hoskinson seems upbeat that USD1 would launch on Cardano. He disclosed that IOG Chief of Staff J.J. Siler is in discussions with WLFI co-founder and CEO Zach Witkoff regarding the potential integration and could close the deal soon. If this happens, USD1 would become the biggest stablecoin in the Cardano ecosystem, potentially driving more user transactions on the network. Cardano to “Handle” Chainlink Collaboration Furthermore, Hoskinson also mentioned that Cardano is working on a partnership with Chainlink. However, this may take much longer, as he noted that the LINK team gave them an “absurd number for integration.” Nonetheless, the founder noted that Cardano would “handle it” and “figure it out.” He further lauded Chainlink founder Sergey Nazarov, calling him “extremely smart” and a good negotiator. Hoskinson also noted that Chainlink is sitting on “a golden egg.” Recall that the Chainlink ecosystem has been in the limelight lately amid growing institutional interest. It recently collaborated with the US Department of Commerce (DOC) to bring economic data on-chain. Meanwhile, Hoskinson added one more chain he hopes to partner with. He noted that he also wants Cardano to integrate with Aave. “I’d like USD1, I’d like Aave, I’d like Chainlink,” Hoskinson stated, adding that “there’s a bundle there,” and Cardano is working its way to partner with these projects. Notably, Hoskinson emphasized that these partnerships and potential ecosystem upgrades are crucial for Cardano to remain relevant. He provided an example where the US government selected Chainlink to launch economic data because it had a specific required technology. According to him, Cardano cannot succeed unless it matches the highly competitive cryptocurrency ecosystem. This sentiment is driving the strong push by the Cardano ecosystem to form several cross-chain partnerships.

