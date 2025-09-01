Cardano Founding Entity Controversy Could Hold Back ADA Price, Holders Eye Alternatives Like LBRETT

Cardano’s rise as the “academic blockchain” has always been clouded by controversy. From the 2018 IOG–Foundation tensions to 2023 competition disputes and fresh 2025 claims of ADA fund manipulation, critics point to Hoskinson’s polarizing persona and token centralization as recurring issues.

Even with the 2024 Chang and Plomin upgrades pushing on-chain governance, skepticism lingers.

That uncertainty has many holders scanning for alternatives. Enter Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a next-gen Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin currently in presale. With lightning-fast transactions, low gas fees, and a surging hype cycle, some analysts predict $LBRETT could 100x, making it one of the hottest tokens on watchlists today.

Cardano: The academic chain with a soap opera twist

Cardano loves its “academic blockchain” branding, but its founding entities have fueled drama from the start. In 2018, Input Output Global (IOG) clashed with the Cardano Foundation over poor leadership and ecosystem support.

Then-chairman Michael Parsons resigned, Frederik Gregaard stepped in, but community trust never fully recovered. Skeptics still call the Foundation’s tone “corporate strawman speak,” warning it drags on ADA price momentum.

By 2023, new accusations hit the stage. Reports claimed IOG, Emurgo, and the Foundation undercut community projects with copycats like Lace Wallet and Cardano Spot. Critics said this stifled innovation, leaving smaller builders sidelined despite years of work during the bear market.

On-chain governance upgrades in 2024 promised to fix things by giving ADA holders more say. Yet frustrations remain, with users pointing out the same entities still control significant resources.

Then came 2025’s headline: Charles Hoskinson accused of manipulating ADA reserves during a past hard fork. He denied everything, but the lack of an independent audit keeps doubts alive, and ADA price on shaky ground.

From ADA’s slow burns to Layer Brett’s meme-fueled fireworks

For years, ADA holders have lived with modest staking returns, 3% to 4% annually. That’s great if you’re building a retirement plan, but in crypto, patience isn’t always a virtue.

Enter Layer Brett ($LBRETT), dangling a staggering 6,000%–55,000% APY for early presale stakers. Imagine putting in $100 and seeing the math hint at $6,000 or more in a year. It’s the kind of jaw-dropper that makes Cardano’s APY look like a savings account.

The mechanics are dead simple too. Stake directly via MetaMask or Trust Wallet, no KYC hoops, with rewards compounding instantly. Early adopters call it a “flywheel effect,” where gains snowball into bigger returns. Compare that with ADA’s slow yield or DOGE’s non-existent native staking, and you see why yield hunters are sprinting.

But the secret sauce isn’t just numbers, it’s community. $LBRETT blends meme magic with utility, riding the “Brett escaping Base” narrative that already has thousands of social media followers hooked. It’s more hype-driven than ADA’s academic pitch, and less reliant on Elon Musk tweets than DOGE.

Aggressive campaigns, gamified contests, and even a $1 million giveaway keep the hype burning. For ADA holders tired of governance debates and modest returns, $LBRETT offers something flashier: a shot at outsized gains wrapped in meme-fueled momentum.

Final thoughts

Cardano’s long trail of controversies, IOG–Foundation disputes, copycat project allegations, and 2025’s fund manipulation claims, continue to cast a shadow over ADA price. Even with governance upgrades like Chang and Plomin, doubts about centralization and transparency remain, leaving many holders questioning whether Cardano can truly escape its soap opera reputation.

That’s why attention is shifting to Layer Brett ($LBRETT), now in presale at just $0.0053 per token. The project has already raised $1.9M+, vaporized 10% of presale supply in hyper-velocity sales, and shattered the 4,000-holder barrier in under three weeks.

Current staking sits at a massive 1,320%, with analysts eyeing explosive upside. For restless ADA holders, $LBRETT looks less like a gamble and more like the next 100x contender.

Wish You Secured 100x Gains With PEPE? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett
X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Cardano Founding Entity Controversy Could Hold Back ADA Price, Holders Eye Alternatives Like LBRETT appeared first on Blockonomi.

Source: https://blockonomi.com/cardano-founding-entity-controversy-could-hold-back-ada-price-holders-eye-alternatives-like-lbrett/

