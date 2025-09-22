The post Cardano Is Expected To Fall Under $0.30 In 2026 As Experts Tip Remittix To 100x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 12:50 If recent reports making the rounds within media circles in the crypto industry are correct, things are about to go from bad to worse for fans and token holders of Cardano’s ADA token. At the start of the ongoing bull market, the popular ADA price prediction was that the token would finally surge past the psychological $1 mark, towards higher figures like $5. It didn’t take long for those predictions to crumble as Cardano has massively struggled in the cycle thus far. Meanwhile, RTX, the native cryptocurrency of the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, has continued to impress in its ongoing presale. After surging past the $25 million mark in the program, the token now looks set to breach past $30 million as preparations ramp up ahead of its token generation event. Analysts Discard ADA Price Prediction After Token Fails To Rally In Bull Market Analysts have been forced to withdraw their previous ADA price predictions after the token’s string of woeful performance in the ongoing bull market. ADA has, among many things, failed to rally past the critical $1 mark, a feat many believed it will finally achieve in the current cycle. Analysts have not ruled out the possibility of ADA’s resurgence in the market, but maintain that such an event is highly unlikely under current market conditions. Remittix Boosts Chances Of Hitting $30 Million In Ongoing Presale With Latest Incentive Program Fresh off the back of its recent milestone achievement, crossing the $25 million mark in its ongoing presale, Remittix, a highly-anticipated PayFi project in the crypto industry has launched a brand new incentive program as part of its efforts to accelerate its native RTX token’s growth ahead of the token generation event. Remittix’s brand new incentive program encourages existing users to… The post Cardano Is Expected To Fall Under $0.30 In 2026 As Experts Tip Remittix To 100x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 12:50 If recent reports making the rounds within media circles in the crypto industry are correct, things are about to go from bad to worse for fans and token holders of Cardano’s ADA token. At the start of the ongoing bull market, the popular ADA price prediction was that the token would finally surge past the psychological $1 mark, towards higher figures like $5. It didn’t take long for those predictions to crumble as Cardano has massively struggled in the cycle thus far. Meanwhile, RTX, the native cryptocurrency of the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, has continued to impress in its ongoing presale. After surging past the $25 million mark in the program, the token now looks set to breach past $30 million as preparations ramp up ahead of its token generation event. Analysts Discard ADA Price Prediction After Token Fails To Rally In Bull Market Analysts have been forced to withdraw their previous ADA price predictions after the token’s string of woeful performance in the ongoing bull market. ADA has, among many things, failed to rally past the critical $1 mark, a feat many believed it will finally achieve in the current cycle. Analysts have not ruled out the possibility of ADA’s resurgence in the market, but maintain that such an event is highly unlikely under current market conditions. Remittix Boosts Chances Of Hitting $30 Million In Ongoing Presale With Latest Incentive Program Fresh off the back of its recent milestone achievement, crossing the $25 million mark in its ongoing presale, Remittix, a highly-anticipated PayFi project in the crypto industry has launched a brand new incentive program as part of its efforts to accelerate its native RTX token’s growth ahead of the token generation event. Remittix’s brand new incentive program encourages existing users to…

Cardano Is Expected To Fall Under $0.30 In 2026 As Experts Tip Remittix To 100x

2025/09/22 17:51
  • 22 September 2025
  • 12:50

If recent reports making the rounds within media circles in the crypto industry are correct, things are about to go from bad to worse for fans and token holders of Cardano’s ADA token.

At the start of the ongoing bull market, the popular ADA price prediction was that the token would finally surge past the psychological $1 mark, towards higher figures like $5. It didn’t take long for those predictions to crumble as Cardano has massively struggled in the cycle thus far.

Meanwhile, RTX, the native cryptocurrency of the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, has continued to impress in its ongoing presale. After surging past the $25 million mark in the program, the token now looks set to breach past $30 million as preparations ramp up ahead of its token generation event.

Analysts Discard ADA Price Prediction After Token Fails To Rally In Bull Market

Analysts have been forced to withdraw their previous ADA price predictions after the token’s string of woeful performance in the ongoing bull market. ADA has, among many things, failed to rally past the critical $1 mark, a feat many believed it will finally achieve in the current cycle.

Analysts have not ruled out the possibility of ADA’s resurgence in the market, but maintain that such an event is highly unlikely under current market conditions.

Remittix Boosts Chances Of Hitting $30 Million In Ongoing Presale With Latest Incentive Program

Fresh off the back of its recent milestone achievement, crossing the $25 million mark in its ongoing presale, Remittix, a highly-anticipated PayFi project in the crypto industry has launched a brand new incentive program as part of its efforts to accelerate its native RTX token’s growth ahead of the token generation event.

Remittix’s brand new incentive program encourages existing users to market the platform to new users and encourages them to buy its native RTX token. In return, these users stand the chance to earn up to 15% of a new user’s token purchase. The rewards will come in the form of USDT and can be paid out instantly.

Remittix is expected to solve the fragmentation issues in the payments sector and improve global payments experiences with innovative features, such as:

  • Direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries worldwide
  • 20% referral rewards for onboarding new users
  • Support for 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

