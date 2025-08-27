Cardano Latest News: ADA Holders Bets Big On Newest Viral Altcoin Remittix

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/27 21:59
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005506-0,84%
Cardano
ADA$0,8722+2,37%

The latest Cardano updates show efforts to expand its ecosystem, but ADA holders are increasingly looking for fresh opportunities with stronger near-term growth.

This is where Remittix enters the picture. The payment-focused project has already raised over $21.5 million through the sale of more than 621 million tokens at $0.0987 each, drawing interest as one of the best crypto projects 2025. With momentum shifting, many ADA holders now see Remittix as the best crypto to buy today.

Cardano Price Outlook in 2025

Source: TradingView

The recent Cardano price performance indicates divided opinion ADA fell off the 20-day EMA at $0.86 but could not maintain its higher positions suggesting a lack of buying interest. Cardano is at the moment trading at around $0.94, and resistance is at the level of $1.02.

According to analysts, unless the buyers can push Cardano to breach this level, the token will fall back to levels between $0.80 and $0.70 making its recovery story unclear. While Cardano has long been promoted as a top DeFi project, holders are frustrated with slow progress compared to other fast-moving crypto projects live now.

This has led to a rotation of capital into newer tokens that promise real-world adoption and faster returns. Investors increasingly ask whether Cardano can remain a top crypto under $1 or if other altcoins will deliver better opportunities for early stage crypto investment.

Remittix Captures Growing Attention

In contrast to Cardano’s sluggish growth, Remittix has quickly become one of the most talked-about upcoming crypto projects. Designed to solve real-world payment issues, it combines low gas fee crypto features with DeFi innovation, making it attractive to both retail and institutional investors. The project positions itself as a cross-chain DeFi project built for utility, not speculation.

Why Remittix is standing out:

  • Raised over $21.5M, showing massive demand in early stage crypto investment
  • Real-world use: send crypto directly into 30+ bank accounts with transparent fees
  • Multi-chain support for both centralized exchanges and decentralized exchange trading
  • Wallet coming soon with real-time FX conversion, perfect for global payments
  • Viral growth potential: analysts predict 5,500% upside by January

With whales and retail investors piling in, Remittix is being called the next big altcoin 2025, potentially even surpassing meme coins in community traction.

Final Thoughts

While the Cardano price struggles to gain momentum, Remittix is emerging as the best crypto to buy today. Backed by strong utility, high growth potential, and fast adoption, it looks well-positioned to become one of the top crypto investments of 2025. For investors seeking the next 100x crypto, Remittix may be the opportunity they have been waiting for.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Cardano Latest News: ADA Holders Bets Big On Newest Viral Altcoin Remittix appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
