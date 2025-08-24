Cardano Latest News: XRP integration, Chainlink talks, Asia expansion

Speaking from Colorado, the Cardano founder moved between technical upgrades, global expansion plans, and regulatory debates that are likely to shape the network’s future.

Bringing Communities Together

Instead of focusing only on Cardano’s internal progress, Hoskinson spotlighted fresh connections with other crypto ecosystems. The Lace wallet, Cardano’s native wallet product, is set to add support for XRP before the year ends — a move he believes could bridge two of the industry’s most engaged user bases. His conversations with Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse and pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton were highlighted as steps toward greater collaboration.

Beyond XRP, Hoskinson pointed to dialogue with some of the industry’s most influential figures — Sergey Nazarov of Chainlink, Anatoly Yakovenko of Solana, and Near Protocol’s Ilia Polosukhin. He framed these interactions as the foundation for a more cooperative crypto sector, contrasting them with what he sees as missed opportunities by the Cardano Foundation to take a leading role at industry gatherings.

Rules and Regulation on the Horizon

The update wasn’t just about partnerships. Hoskinson also drilled into the regulatory front, calling attention to the CLARITY Act, which is expected to be finalized this autumn. He suggested the legislation could mark a turning point for U.S. crypto policy, particularly in areas where regulators have struggled to define rules for decentralized finance.

READ MORE: Pi Network’s Big Secret: What They’re Not Telling You About Its Real Value

At the same time, he warned that the Federal Reserve’s limited oversight of emerging financial products could leave gaps in the system, urging policymakers to move quickly. Cardano, he said, will continue to position itself as a network ready for compliance while remaining true to its decentralized ethos.

Expanding Across Asia

Hoskinson confirmed that Cardano will intensify efforts to grow adoption in Asia, with an upcoming tour scheduled for Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. These markets, he noted, are where blockchain innovation is advancing most rapidly, making them prime opportunities for Cardano’s expansion.

Technology at the Core

On the technical side, Hoskinson emphasized Cardano’s commitment to scaling. Hydra, the network’s Layer 2 solution, was described as critical infrastructure for supporting high-volume use cases. He also introduced the Laos protocol, a new approach to consensus that aims to increase throughput without relying on sharding — part of what he called a “multi-pronged strategy” alongside tools like Mithril and Genesis.

Looking Ahead

Hoskinson’s remarks painted a picture of Cardano as a blockchain in transition: one that is strengthening ties with rivals, preparing for global adoption, and innovating at the protocol level. While his comments acknowledged challenges — from governance criticisms to regulatory hurdles — his overall tone was one of momentum and ambition.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Cardano Latest News: XRP integration, Chainlink talks, Asia expansion appeared first on Coindoo.